Disney+’s #1 Movie Will Take a Long Time To Dethrone (After Also Winning the Box Office)

Prior to the release of Zootopia 2, Disney was having an uncharacteristically rough year at the box office. With the notable exception of the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake (which earned over $1 billion worldwide), many of the Mouse House’s new arrivals — including offerings from Marvel and Pixar — underwhelmed commercially. Zootopia 2 arrived at the perfect time, becoming a much-needed rebound for Disney as it broke records en route to a $1.8 billion global haul. In addition to being a massive commercial draw, Zootopia 2 earned positive reviews, making it an appealing option for both adults and kids. Considering that performance, it isn’t surprising that the film is now crushing the competition on home media.

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Zootopia 2 debuted on Disney+ on March 11th, and it wasted no time in becoming the streamer’s top movie. According to FlixPatrol, Zootopia 2 is the No. 1 film on Disney+ in the world. Based on the outlet’s metrics, Zootopia 2 has a score of 717. In a distant second is Bluey’s Big Play with 431, and Predator: Badlands is in third with 332. Right now, Zootopia 2 has a stranglehold on its position, and it’s unlikely anything dethrones it soon.

Why Zootopia 2 Is Dominating Disney+ (and What Could Beat It?)

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Streaming has emerged as a place where box office flops can finally find the audience they deserve, but there are also plenty of instances of successful movies dominating streaming charts. Zootopia 2 clearly fits into the latter category, and it’s easy to see why. After the movie posted one of 2025’s most impressive box office runs, there was a lot of demand to see it again from the comfort of home. Zootopia 2 has been available on PVOD platforms for months and was recently released on Blu-ray, but people had been waiting for the Disney+ streaming release so they could essentially watch the movie for “free,” with the cost of their Disney+ subscription being the only charge.

Zootopia 2 is the big new addition to Disney+ that the Mouse House is pushing (the app’s start-up screen has even been tweaked to be Zootopia 2 themed), but lack of direct competition isn’t the only reason why the film is doing so well. The word of mouth played a key role here as well, as Zootopia 2 is a high-quality movie that plays well for both younger and older fans. The kids get a kick out of the comedic talking animal hijinks, while the adults find something to appreciate in the film’s strong themes and cinematic Easter eggs. There’s so much packed into Zootopia 2 that it demands repeat viewings, which only strengthens its Disney+ numbers. There currently isn’t anything else streaming on the platform that compares, so Zootopia 2 should be able to hold on to the top spot for a long time.

Looking at Disney’s upcoming film slate, there isn’t much on the horizon that could realistically challenge Zootopia 2 for No. 1. The next big movie that’ll be added to the platform is most likely Avatar: Fire and Ash, which also made over $1 billion worldwide. But that’s a three-hour, PG-13 sci-fi epic that earned a lukewarm reception. It doesn’t have the cross-generational appeal of something like Zootopia 2. Disney has some films coming out this summer that might fit the bill, including The Mandalorian and Grogu, Toy Story 5, and Moana, but all of these won’t be on streaming until the fall, long after their theatrical runs. This means Zootopia 2 could be Disney+’s top movie for several months — perhaps until at least September.

Zootopia 2‘s reign over the box office could last even longer. It’s the highest-grossing Disney animated movie of all time, and it’s difficult to see anything dethroning it in the near future. Toy Story 5 feels like an obvious candidate on paper, but grossing more than $1.8 billion could be a tall ask for even Pixar’s flagship franchise. Toy Story 3 made $1.067 billion worldwide, while Toy Story 4 brought in $1.073 billion, so Toy Story 5 would have to wildly outgross its predecessors to come even close of Zootopia 2‘s figures. The upcoming Disney movie that arguably stands the best chance of breaking the record is Frozen III in 2027 (Zootopia 2 beat Frozen II‘s previous mark). It’s no wonder why it seems likely Zootopia 3 will get a green light soon.

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