First Tracking For DC’s R-Rated Batman Spinoff Reveals One Major Problem

First tracking for Clayface suggests the DCU’s R-rated Gotham film still hasn’t quite reached its audience – yet. 2026 has been a rocky year for the DCU, with Supergirl failing to make waves in the box office. Things have begun to turn around of late, though, given rave reviews for the Lanterns TV show, and the first trailer for Clayface suggested the future is bright. Warner Bros. execs have indicated no plans to pivot, presumably aware this is still early days for the shared universe – one where every film or TV project is allowed to have its own aesthetic.

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Brandon Katz of Greenlight Analytics has just announced Clayface‘s tracking, 57 days ahead of release. According to Katz, the film has a small audience that’s unusually locked in. The core problem is that awareness is lagging when compared to other titles, meaning marketing is yet to reach the wider audience. “Desire is there,” Katz concludes. “It needs more reach.”

#Clayface tracking at 57 days out: awareness lagging 4-film comp set at similar pre-release point (32% vs 38% avg), but Opening Weekend intent is nearly 2x higher (21% vs 11%), per Greenlight Analytics. Small audience, unusually locked in. Desire is there. It needs more reach. pic.twitter.com/lyY2YLKFDL — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) August 27, 2026

Clayface is a Very Different Kind of DC Movie

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Directed by James Watkins (Speak No Evil, The Woman in Black, Eden Lake), Clayface is something new for the superhero genre; it’s a fully-fledged horror film. The film stars Tom Rhys Harries as the iconic shapeshifting Batman villain, and the first trailer promised to go full body horror. Most superhero films are pricey, but Clayface has a reported budget somewhere in the region of just $40 million. This means it’s pretty much guaranteed to make a profit, even with a small but committed audience, but it remains to be seen just how much of a success it will be.

James Gunn’s DCU is noted for a willingness to experiment with genre and form. Tentpole superhero films like Superman and Supergirl are accompanied with a prestige TV show like Lanterns. Clayface continues this approach, one with so much more diversity than rival shared universes, and there isn’t really the same kind of overarching narrative we’ve seen with the MCU. That means each project stands apart from the rest, which hopefully reduces the risk of brand damage if any individual show or movie bombs. It’s a smart approach – especially with the prospect of low-budget flicks like Clayface. The trailer deliberately avoids stressing Batman connections.

Unfortunately, Katz’s analysis suggests Clayface isn’t quite reaching its audience yet. It’s possible word-of-mouth from the committed fanbase will bolster the movie when it comes out. That said, realistically the first tracking suggests Warner Bros. need to put a bit more marketing muscle behind this R-rated Batman spinoff. We’re heading to Gotham City in the DCU, meeting one of Batman’s thrilling rogues’ gallery, and the film really does look spectacular. The budget may mean this film is guaranteed to perform, but it would be great to see 2026 end on a high note for the DCU, with an actual box office hit. Horror is back in vogue now, so the potential is surely there.