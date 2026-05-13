Every Confirmed MCU Release After Punisher: One Last Kill

The Marvel Cinematic Universe entered 2026 with the strongest run of Disney+ output the franchise has produced in years. First, Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, launched to sparkling reviews. Then, March brought the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, with Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising Wilson Fisk in a storyline that critics were quick to praise. Now, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle / Punisher has headlined The Punisher: One Last Kill, the Marvel Television Special Presentation, which runs concurrently with Born Again‘s second season and directly sets up Frank Castle’s role in the next theatrical Spider-Man installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That momentum arrives as the MCU actively corrects its course after years of overextension. Marvel Studios spent the height of the Multiverse Saga releasing as many as four films and four series per year, and the results—commercially and critically—were uneven enough to prompt a formal restructuring. Kevin Feige described Phase Six as “the most focused phase,” with the studio now prioritizing narrative interconnectivity, tighter storytelling, and more creative freedom for individual showrunners and directors. The consequence is a release calendar meaningfully thinner than the Multiverse Saga’s peak years. What remains on the schedule through 2027, however, represents some of the franchise’s most anticipated projects in nearly a decade.

1) X-Men ’97 Season 2

Image courtesy of Marvel Animation

X-Men ’97 Season 2 comes to Disney+ this summer, with the returning voice cast including Cal Dodd as Logan / Wolverine, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Lenore Zann as Rogue, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, and Matthew Waterson as Magneto. The season picks up from the first season’s massive cliffhanger, scattering the X-Men across time as the team confronts Apocalypse as its new central threat. Original series executive producers Eric and Julia Lewald return alongside supervising director Jake Castorena, though head writer Beau DeMayo, who completed the season’s scripts before being fired by Marvel in March 2024, was replaced by What If…? writer Matthew Chauncey for rewrites. The series has been previously renewed for a third season, which could be released as early as 2027, if we are lucky. Plus, Marvel seems to be genuinely excited about the show, as executive producer Brad Winderbaum stated that discussions for Seasons 4 and 5 are already underway.

2) Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

One of the few MCU movies currently on schedule, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The sequel sees Tom Holland returning as Peter Parker four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, when his identity was erased from the universe by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The film is set in 2028 and pulls its title from the Marvel Comics run of the same name by Dan Slott and Marcos Martín, which chronicled Spider-Man’s life after reclaiming his secret identity. Set photos confirm a street-level scope, and the confirmed presence of Jon Bernthal as Punisher and Michael Mando as Scorpion reinforces that direction. Mark Ruffalo also returns as Bruce Banner, and the film is positioned as one of the primary connective threads leading into Avengers: Doomsday in December.

3) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Courtesy of Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is scheduled for a Fall 2026 release on Disney+, continuing the animated alternate-universe series that earned a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes during its first season. Season 2 significantly expands the supporting cast, with the Venom symbiote, Gwen Stacy, Daredevil, Doctor Octopus, Scorpion, and Chameleon all confirmed to appear. Marvel Animation has also confirmed Season 3 for production, though no release date has been announced for that installment. The first season concluded on an unexpected time-loop origin for Peter’s powers, making Season 2 one of the most anticipated animated entries in the MCU’s current slate. Plus, Season 2 is expected to further develop the series’ central twist on Spider-Man’s MCU mythology, replacing Tony Stark as Peter’s (voiced by Hudson Thames) primary mentor with Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo).

4) VisionQuest

Image Courtesy of Marvel Television

VisionQuest is an eight-episode Disney+ series scheduled for late 2026, serving as the concluding chapter of a trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued through Agatha All Along. Paul Bettany returns as the White Vision, introduced in the last episode of WandaVision, a synthezoid who recovered his memories without having lived them and is now navigating what it means to be human. Showrunner Terry Matalas, who earned widespread acclaim for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, took over the project from WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer. The confirmed return of James Spader as Ultron, one of the MCU’s most underutilized antagonists, gives the series a major hook for the MCU, while the casting of Ruaridh Mollica as a grown-up version of Tommy — Vision and Wanda’s son — will tie directly with the ending of Agatha All Along.

5) Avengers: Doomsday

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo in their return to the MCU for the first time since Avengers: Endgame. The film features a cast large enough to rival Infinity War‘s ensemble, with Robert Downey Jr. leading the story as Victor von Doom, a pivot from the scrapped Kang the Conqueror storyline that followed Jonathan Majors’ firing from Marvel Studios. The confirmed cast includes the Fantastic Four, the New Avengers, fan-favorite characters such as Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers, and even the Fox X-Men. Set after the events of Thunderbolts*, the movie is Marvel Studios’ most ambitious crossover ever.

6) Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Image Courtesy of Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 entered production in March 2026 and is currently targeted for a 2027 release, with showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed to return. Set photos have already confirmed the first full Defenders reunion since the 2017 Netflix miniseries The Defenders, with Krysten Ritter reprising Jessica Jones, Mike Colter returning as Luke Cage, and Finn Jones back as Danny Rand, all appearing alongside Cox’s Daredevil. Season 2 ended with Matt Murdock imprisoned after publicly identifying himself as Daredevil in open court, and Wilson Fisk fleeing New York for exile, circumstances that leave Hell’s Kitchen’s protection in the hands of the newly reunited street-level team. Scardapane has publicly described the season’s tone as a return to the influence of Frank Miller’s Daredevil comics run, a deliberate shift away from the political conflicts that defined the Mayor Fisk storyline across the first two seasons.

7) Marvel Zombies Season 2

Image Courtesy of Marvel Animation

Marvel Studios recently confirmed Marvel Zombies will get a second season, with Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel Television, announcing that production is already underway and that he has reviewed the animatic of the first episode. No release date has been announced, but Winderbaum’s description of early-stage animation makes a 2026 premiere unlikely. The first season, which debuted in fall 2025, ended on a cliffhanger with zombified Wanda Maximoff (voiced by Elizabeth Olsen) taking over the world and Riri Williams (Voiced by Lyric Ross) and Kamala Khan(voiced by Iman Vellani) among the survivors. Showrunner Bryan Andrews returns for Season 2, which is poised to expand the zombie apocalypse mythology.

8) Wonder Man Season 2

Image Courtesy of Marvel Television

One month after the first season debuted, Wonder Man got renewed for Season 2, making it one of the rare MCU series to get a follow-up. The renewal arrived after a first season that earned strong reviews for Abdul-Mateen II’s central performance as a struggling Hollywood actor who secretly possesses ionic energy-based superpowers, trying to hide his abilities as he pursues the lead role in an in-universe remake of the superhero film “Wonder Man” alongside Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley). Season 2 has no announced creative or casting details beyond the return of Abdul-Mateen II.

9) Avengers: Secret Wars

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Directed by the Russo brothers with a script by Michael Waldron and Christopher McFeely, the December 17, 2027, release of Avengers: Secret Wars is set to conclude Phase Six and the Multiverse Saga that began with WandaVision in 2021. Filming is scheduled to begin in mid-2026 at Pinewood Studios in England and is expected to run approximately six months. Avengers: Secret Wars draws its title from Jonathan Hickman’s 2015 Marvel Comics event, in which Doctor Doom claims the power of the Beyonders to rule over Battleworld, a patchwork planet assembled from fragments of destroyed universes. Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom is confirmed to continue as the central villain from Doomsday, making Secret Wars the culmination of the storyline that replaced the abandoned Kang the Conqueror arc.

Which upcoming MCU projects are you most looking forward to? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!