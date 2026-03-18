The MCU Finally Drops First Official Scorpion Reveal in Brand New Day After 9 Years

It’s taken us nearly a decade to get here, but Marvel has finally revealed a first official look at Michael Mando’s iconic comics villain Scorpion – AKA Mac Gargan – in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The clip was revealed as part of Sony and Marvel’s day-long drip feed marketing campaign leading up to the release of the full Brand New Day trailer.

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Gargan’s transformation into Scorpion was set up way back in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, when Mando was introduced as one of Vulture’s customers. He ended up in prison and vowed revenge on Spidey, only to then completely disappear, presumably choosing to quietly complete his sentence before getting the major tech upgrade he’d asked Toomes for.

This is a developing story…

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