Is Rumi Actually a Demon in KPop Demon Hunters? Her Full Origin Explained

Rumi’s true nature is the biggest twist in KPop Demon Hunters, with the rest of HUNTR/X shocked to realize she has the same patterns as demons. It’s a moment of heartbreaking shame for Rumi, as the true reason she’s so committed to destroying the demons is revealed at last. Rumi’s patterns are spreading across her body, and she desperately wants to solidify the Honmoon because she believes it’s the only way to be freed from her curse.

Rumi’s true nature drives everything she does. It’s why Rumi is so drawn to Juni; she senses a kindred spirit in him, someone who’s been overcome by darkness but still longs for redemption. But was Rumi really ever in danger of being overcome by her patterns, or were her fears baseless? The key lies in understand her ancestry and the meaning of those demonic patterns.

Rumi’s True Origins & Celine’s Influence Explained

image courtesy of netflix

Rumi’s story begins long before HUNTR/X was formed, with the K-Pop group known as the Sunlight Sisters. Her mother Mi-yeong Ryu was part of this group, secretly one of the Hunters of her generation. Mi-yeong’s story hides a very personal tragedy, because she apparently met and fell in love with a demon, with whom she had a child. Mi-yeong died when Rumi was just an infant, and her daughter was brought up a fellow Sunlight Sister named Celine. The relationship between Rumi and Celine is a complex one, with Celine teaching Rumi to hide her demon heritage.

As Juni’s example shows, some (perhaps many) of the demons of KPop Demon Hunters are people who have given themselves up to sinful, shameful ways. This raises the possibility that Mi-yeong fell in love with someone who was in the process of being transformed into a demon, and was perhaps unaware of his nature when she became pregnant. Alternatively, some Korean folktales do speak of romances between human women and supernatural beings, but these are usually more positive spirits. Whatever the truth may be, Rumi considers herself half-human and half-demon.

Rumi’s Patterns Don’t Mean What You Think

Image courtesy of netflix

That being said, though, the patterns that Rumi fears don’t quite mean what she thinks they do. They’re a visually image of a core Korean concept, “han,” an emotional scar carried across the generations. They represent Rumi’s conflicted sense of identity, and it’s notable that they spread whenever she feels shame. This is the true reason the patterns are such a problem; it is not Rumi’s own nature that is the problem, but rather the building pressure she feels from hiding her truest selves from her friends. Viewed in this light, the patterns may have their roots in Celine’s teachings rather than anything truly demonic.

Shame lies at the heart of KPop Demon Hunters. If guilt is the sense that a person has done wrong, then shame is the sense that they are wrong, to the very core of their being. The film presents shame as the key to the Demon King Gwi-Ma‘s power; “I’m the only one who loves your sin,” we hear in the song “Your Idol,” which essentially reveals the source of Gwi-Ma’s power over others. He persuades them that they are defined by their evil natures, and that he is the only one who can accept them; thus, the more Rumi’s shame grows, the more vulnerable she becomes to his influence. It’s a smart, sophisticated plot.

Viewed in this light, the song “Takedown” is actually the trigger for everything Rumi goes through. The lyrics speak of a being who hides their true face, spending their whole life hiding their nature from those around us; “When your patterns start to show it makes the hatred wanna grow outta my veins.” When Rumi hears her friends write those lyrics and sing those words, she sees herself in them. Her sense of shame grows, the patterns spread, and she becomes ever more desperate. It’s a vicious cycle, rooted not in Rumi’s demonic ancestry, but in her shame.

Why Rumi Still Has Patterns at the End of KPop Demon Hunters

image Courtesy of Netflix

Rumi’s “han” – her deep sense of shame over her origins – had isolated her from those who love her. But in the end, she accepts her own nature and chooses to stand against Gwi-Ma all the same, proving he does not control her. Even better, Rumi’s friends see her for who she really is and stand with her, and she realizes she didn’t need to fear them seeing her as she truly is after all. They can see the scars that are part of her, “darkness and harmony,” allowing Rumi to reconcile herself with her past at last.

According to KPop Demon Hunters, shame is a force that divides us from others and makes us vulnerable to the influence of the darkness in the world. But when the truth is revealed and we are loved regardless, the scars of shame remain but are transformed. Signifying this, Rumi’s patterns turn blue, the color of new life and the awakening of nature. She’ll never forget the shame she felt, and the fears and insecurities are still there, but she has begun a process of healing. Rumi no longer hides her history and heritage, and she is whole even if the Honmoon does not turn golden at the end.

