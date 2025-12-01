All 5 Saja Boys, Ranked By Threat Level

Themisleadingly perky bubblegum pop shadow that falls over the K-Pop world has a name: Saja Boys. Huntrix’s rival boy band in the Netflix hit film, KPop Demon Hunters, brought together by the demonic lieutenant Jinu, is far more than just competition for the reigning queens of Honmoon. They are five meticulously crafted demons disguised as hearthrobs, designed to capture human souls, not through force, but through song and weaponized charisma. Each member represents a specific dark truth of the idol-fan dynamic, making them psychological dangers as much as supernatural threats.

To see how dangerous each member of the Saja Boys really are, you have to look past their stage presence and handsome faces to the sneaky power each one wields—enough to capture human souls with a catchy tune.

5) Romance

Romance’s threat level is the more localized than the others, making him the least dangerous in a large-scale conflict. His power is purely psychological, as he embodies the concept of (you guessed it) romance. He is designed to make his fans feel intense, one-sided devotion, trapping them in a fantasy that ultimately makes them vulnerable targets for Gwi-ma’s larger agenda.

While his power of weaponized love can certainly distract and weaken a human target through emotional overload, he lacks the raw combat ability or direct supernatural curses of his bandmates. He chums the waters for his fellow demons, making him easier to expose him for what it is—a hollow and desperate imitation true love.

4) Baby

The youngest of the group, Baby Saja represents the concept of idol infantilization and chaotic energy. His danger comes from his unpredictable and highly destructive unpredictable bursts of energy. He can create fire energy blasts from his microphone, and his erratic, high-powered movements on stage make him a difficult target to pin down.

Despite his powerful attacks, Baby’s volatility is also a weakness. His power is unstable, making him a wild card in any fight rather than a focused, strategic threat. He can cause tons of collateral damage, but his lack of personal agency and predictable immaturity means he is more of a frontline distraction instead of a decisive, high-value threat.

3) Abby

Abby’s physical presence and power are the highest among the four core members, representing the dark side of idol hyper-sexualization and scrutiny. His power lies in his overwhelming physical strength and mastery of martial arts, making him very effective in direct battle. He is the muscle of the operation, capable ofoverpowering his opponents through brute force.

His main vulnerability, however, is his straightforward nature. Abby is the most predictable of the Saja Boys, relying heavily on physical confrontation. Once the Hunters learn to avoid his close-range power and exploit his fighting style, he becomes more manageable, making his strength less impactful than the subtle dangers other members have.

2) Mystery

The aptly named Mystery is a high-level threat due to his ability to vanish at will, perfectly representing the pressure on idols to remain unknowable and hide their true selves. This power of teleportation/invisibility makes him virtually impossible to track and tag in a fight, allowing him to bypass defenses and strike with precision from an unseen position.

Furthermore, his elusive nature is a psychological weapon, creating a sense of panic by hyping up a feeling of unease among fans. He is the phantom threat that cannot be countered, forcing enemies to fight a non-existent opponent. Mystery’s invisibility gives him a significant edge, making him a perfect instrument for spycraft, surprise attacks, and general confusion among the Hunters.

1) Jinu

The undeniable leader and true mastermind, Jinu’s threat level transcends the physical. He is the architect of the entire Saja Boys operation, a demonic lieutenant whose power is not just supernatural but deeply manipulative. His ability to control minds and emotions through his voice, turning fans into empty husks to steal their souls, makes him a catastrophe waiting to happen.

Jinu is dangerous not just for his individual skills, but for his strategic intelligence and connection to the greater demon hierarchy. He weaponizes the entire K-Pop industry—the schedules, the crowds, the media—turning every concert into a potential feasting ground. He is the man behind Gwi-ma’s agenda and the ultimate challenge for the forces of Honmoon.

