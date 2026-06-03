KPop Demon Hunters’ Big Sequel Plan Proves It Will Actually Survive Hollywood’s Problems

We’re moving into what Christopher Nolan called a “post-franchise” age, but KPop Demon Hunters 2 can still be a triumph. Nobody was particularly surprised when Netflix and Sony officially confirmed a sequel to last year’s KPop Demon Hunters; the biggest film of 2025, the animated masterpiece has become a pop culture sensation. But that naturally means the entire creative team is under immense pressure to create something just as good as the first, if not better.

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Making matters worse, though, Netflix and Sony are trying to build a brand new franchise in the most difficult context. Two years ago, after the success of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan hoped Hollywood was entering a “post-franchise” age. Since then, we’ve seen the MCU falter, Star Trek production grind to a halt, and now the latest Star Wars film is struggling in the box office. At the same time, original films and standalones like Sinners, Hail Mary, and Obsession are flourishing. Nolan seems to have been prophetic; but can KPop Demon Hunters 2 buck the trend?

KPop Demon Hunters 2 Aims to Avoid the “Sequel Trap”

Image via Netflix

We all know how the sequel story tends to go with studios: delighted at a film’s success, they tend to rush the sequel. To Netflix and Sony’s credit, the partners appear to be avoiding this mistake, because the plan is for KPop Demon Hunters 2 to release in 2029 at the earliest. In the meantime, we’re seeing a steady stream of KPop Demon Hunters tie-ins and merchandise to keep the franchise going; directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are keeping a careful eye on this, wary of damaging the franchise.

The directors are aware of the risks with KPop Demon Hunters. Kang is currently working on the sequel, and she recently stressed that it must be “fresh, surprising and original… This is now a franchise and the creative is so important and everything that comes out of this franchise has to be high quality. The K-pop fans are very strict and they will notice.” It would be so easy for Kang and Appelhans to simply double down on what worked so well the first time, but she wants to push things still further.

Netflix and Sony are, in a sense, following the Star Wars playbook. Back in the 1970s, George Lucas was one of the first to spot the potential of merchandise, and he gambled on a deal that left him in control of merchandise and tie-ins in return for a lower salary. Nobody’s ever going to let that happen with a director again, but the pattern is the same all the same: use merchandise to keep the franchise alive while a sequel is in development. What’s more, as good as the first Star Wars was, it was the sequel – The Empire Strikes Back – that turned that film into a franchise that’s lasted almost 50 years.

There’s Hope for KPop Demon Hunters

image via netflix

Hollywood has always been drawn to franchises, but they’ve been unusually dominant since the launch of the MCU in 2008. By 2018, even a midling-quality superhero film like Aquaman was breaking $1 billion in the box office; Marvel doubled down on the MCU, pushing from two films a year to four, and we’ve since had a steady stream of Star Wars and MCU TV shows. For 11 years, there’s always been a new Star Trek TV show greenlit or in production. But all this has gradually backfired, leaving the market oversaturated. Canon and lore are no longer a draw; people are increasingly drawn to things that are fresh and new.

This does not, however, mean there is no opportunity for new franchises; in fact, it means the opposite. These established franchises now have high barriers to entry, meaning they’re intimidating towards new viewers. Producers and directors face the unenviable challenge of appealing to longer-term fans who are already invested in every detail of the characters and their world(s), while simultaneously trying to draw in new audiences for whom this could be the first MCU, Star Wars, Doctor Who, or Star Trek story. Too many are instinctively doubling down on the deep lore.

Right now, KPop Demon Hunters has something no other franchise has: it is new. If you want to know what’s going on with KPop Demon Hunters, there’s just one film to watch, and it’s a fantastic one. Yes, there’s a lot more KPop Demon Hunters out there – art books, toys, and animated shorts galore – but none of these actually “matter.” You’re not missing out on anything if you haven’t checked them out. That means the barriers for entry are incredibly low, and it gives the sequel a brilliant launchpad.

Make no mistake, the goal here is not just to make KPop Demon Hunters 2. It is to secure the entire franchise’s future, to turn this into the next 50-year franchise. That will be difficult, involving so many careful strategic decisions, but Netflix and Sony’s plans for the sequel show they’re learning the right lessons. Right now, the future is very bright indeed for KPop Demon Hunters, despite the “post-franchise” world the first film released in.

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