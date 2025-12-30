Marvel Officially Releases Avengers: Doomsday’s Thor Trailer & Confirms Forgotten MCU Character

Avengers: Doomsday is doing an epic trailer rollout campaign by releasing standalone teasers featuring each character in the story, and showing where they stand in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Doctor Doom attacks. First, we got the trailer confirming Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers will be returning, and that at this point in his twisted timeline, he’s living in the 1950s with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and an infant son. But Steve isn’t the only Avenger who has moved on to parenthood: Chris Hemsworth’s Thor took up daddy duties at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder.

As you can see in the teaser below, Thor has whole new stakes to consider when it comes to the end of the multiverse: his adopted daughter, “Love,” is growing up, and like any good dad, Thor wants to assure her that she’s growing up into a world that will be good and safe to live in. But in order to fulfill that promise, even Thor Odinson has to call on help from the gods. That’s also an excellent way to build the threat of Robert Downey Jr’s Doom, who seems ominous enough to send a literal God-tier hero to prayer. Here’s the Avengers: Doomsday Thor teaser:

Thor’s Story Is Pivotal to Avengers: Doomsday

While it may seem like Thor’s journey since Avengers: Endgame has largely been light, comedic stretches in Love and Thunder or Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, Odinson has actually had one of the more dynamic arcs in the MCU – not to mention some of the most important tie-in lore for the franchise. Thor is still one of the strongest warriors in existence, who now weilds two mystical weapons (the hammer Mjolnir and the ax, Stormbreaker); has a cosmically-powered daughter; and still commands the power of thunder, as well as all the natural superpowers of an Asgardian. Doctor Doom may want to control what’s left of the multiverse, but going through Thor to do it will be tough – especially after Thor’s deep remorse over not killing Thanos when he had the chance. Don’t expect the Thunder God to make that same mistake twice: headshots only.

Then there is that tie-in lore we alluded to above: Avengers: Doomsday (or its Secret Wars sequel) is the place where a lot of MCU fans are hoping for a long-awaited reunion between Hemsworth’s Thor and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. The two began their MCU run working as a tag-team pair onscreen, but it is a relationship and dynamic that has been lost (along with so much else) in the post-Endgame era. Last seen, Loki had stepped up for the entire multiverse, embracing his godhood and literally holding the strands of dying realities together as he sits on a throne by the Tree of Life (Yggdrasil), cut off from space and time.

That’s a pretty conspicuous position to be in as Doom starts tearing through the multiverse, looking to usurp control of all surviving realities himself. In fact, Loki may end up being a major destination/Macguffin that Thor and some allies have to reach before Doom can. In that context, the reunion between Odin’s two sons may be bittersweet – and short.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.