Over Forty Years Later, David Lynch’s Dune Had a Forgotten Element That Modern Sci-fi Movies Should Try Again

One of the most visually stunning and praised sci-fi films today is Dune, but who remembers that before Denis Villeneuve delivered one of the greatest masterpieces of all time, David Lynch tried his hand first? His 1984 version wasn’t exactly the best movie of its era, and it hasn’t aged particularly well either. It definitely became a cult classic, but it’s more revered by hardcore fans of the saga than by the general audience (or even casual sci-fi fans). But why is that? If you try to watch it now, you’ll likely be pretty disappointed — Lynch himself even admitted he wasn’t happy with the final product. And anyone who’s read Frank Herbert’s books knows just how complex this universe is. Adapting it for the big screen was a huge challenge, especially back in the ’80s.

More specifically, one of the biggest hurdles in following the story is the vocabulary. The plot follows Paul Atreides, heir of House Atreides, as his family moves to Arrakis, the desert planet that’s the only source of the spice Melange. So you’re thrown into a complex world without much time to catch your breath. It’s easy to immerse yourself, but to really understand what’s going on, you need to know the terminology, since the essence of the story is all about culture, religion, ecology, and politics. And to make the fictional world feel believable and deep, Herbert invented words, place names, titles, and specific concepts, drawing from real languages, history, and philosophy. So, Universal Studios decided to do something about it.

How Universal Studios Made Watching David Lynch’s Dune in the Cinema Easier

Just as it’s easy to get into Dune, it’s just as easy to get lost because of all these details. Before Dune: Part Two became a worldwide phenomenon, there was the first movie, which isn’t talked about as much partly because of this — there’s so much density that nothing feels immediately clear, which can be discouraging. But back in 1984, even though Lynch’s film wasn’t a massive hit, there was still something smart going on. You can’t underestimate the director and the studio: they knew exactly the story they were trying to bring to the screen. Knowing how complicated it could be for audiences, almost like a challenge, a brilliant idea emerged: the Dune terminology pamphlet.

Yes, to watch the movie, audiences were given a physical guide with definitions of everything essential to not get lost in the story. And this glossary is impressive because it shows something few movies today would dare to do: it treated the audience as people who could and should put in the effort to understand the world they were watching. Instead of simplifying concepts or dumping expositional dialogue, Lynch basically said, “Here it is, read it if you actually want to follow along.” For fans of ambitious sci-fi, this was kind of revolutionary; it was a film that demanded active participation, that didn’t underestimate viewers, and most importantly, didn’t hand-feed everything.

Comparing this to modern sci-fi films, you can see how rare this is. Today, studios want everything instantly clear. It has to be visual, fast, and explained through dialogue or subtitles. And if that doesn’t work, oh well, right? Villeneuve did something similar in his recent Dune adaptation, but he relies on a slower narrative and visuals that help explain the universe — it’s his style. And it’s not like that makes the movie hard to follow, but it definitely requires commitment from the audience, and that can be tiring (though Dune: Part Two clears up a lot of things the first movie left hanging). Cinema is about the experience, but it doesn’t need to be confusing, especially when the story uses unusual terminology. Lynch’s 1984 glossary didn’t hand-feed you everything, but it at least gave you a roadmap to feel ready for the experience.

On Reddit, user @tyen0 shared it, sparking a whole debate with people saying they still keep it to this day, while others admit it even helps with pronunciation, which is tricky to get right.

Why a Movie Glossary Could Make Watching Sci-Fi More Enjoyable

What makes the “Dune Terminology” even more relevant is that it could easily be a model for today’s cinema. Think about how many sci-fi movies lose depth because they’re scared of confusing audiences. Or the ones that aren’t scared at all but end up being a puzzle you watch over and over and still don’t get. Imagine if they handed out a real guide before the movie: straight to the point, with definitions of places, characters, and key terms. That would change how audiences engage with the universe, because you wouldn’t need forced exposition or narrative shortcuts to help viewers. It would be pure engagement, without compromising the cinematic experience that so many directors care about.

Right now, audiences are waiting for Villeneuve’s third Dune movie, and the story is already much clearer. But until its release, no one will remember the meaning of terms like Kwisatz Haderach, Gom Jabbar, Fedaykin, or Crysknife — not even those who try to study the new terms that will appear in the next, brand-new sequel. So, in the end, the terminology pamphlet is more than just a collector’s item: it’s an example of smart audience engagement. It doesn’t ask you to passively watch; it asks you to participate. And that kind of boldness is exactly what many modern sci-fi films are missing.

The message here is clear: complexity doesn’t have to be the enemy of the audience, and putting in the effort can pay off. If modern studios dared to do something like this, the genre might finally break out of its comfort zone and become engaging and challenging for a wider audience. Maybe Christopher Nolan should take note, who knows?

What do you think of the 1984 Dune guide? Should this idea make a comeback?