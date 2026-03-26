Sadie Sink’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day Character Secrecy May Actually Be the Biggest Clue to Her Identity

The biggest question surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day has to do with who Sadie Sink is playing, and the fact that this is a question at all may hint at who she is. The Stranger Things actress is a huge name, meaning that her addition to the MCU is a big deal. Despite how popular Sink is, Marvel still hasn’t revealed who she is playing. Now that the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is out, and we still don’t know who she is, there’s a chance that we won’t find out until the movie hits theaters.

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Brand New Day is already full of villains, but some fans have suggested that Sink’s character could add one more to the roster. There have been rumors that she is playing antagonists like Typhoid Mary or Shathra. Others have suggested that she could be a new MCU hero like Jean Grey or Firestar. The possibilities are nearly endless, but I think that the evidence strongly leans in one direction.

The Secrecy Surrounding Sadie Sink’s Character Suggests She Is Jean Grey

Of all the characters that Sadie Sink could be playing, Jean Grey is easily the most high-profile. She is one of the main X-Men, is recognizable, and is one of the most significant female heroes in Marvel Comics. Sink’s role as Jean Grey would suggest that she will go on to star in projects centered on the X-Men and mutants, and would be involved with some of the MCU’s biggest future storylines. If Jean Grey does appear in Brand New Day, this would change the MCU forever, something that can’t be said for the other characters.

While some of the other rumored Sink roles are fun, none of them are nearly as significant as Jean Grey. Typhoid Mary, Shathra, Firestar, and the rest are deep-cut Marvel Comics characters, and while they have some fans, they don’t warrant all of this secrecy. It would be cool to see Firestar in the MCU, but she wouldn’t have that much of an impact on the broader universe, so it just doesn’t make sense to keep her appearance in the film under wraps.

So, the fact that Marvel is being so secretive suggests that Sadie Sink is actually playing Jean Grey. While this isn’t strong evidence, it is enough to at least be a point in Jean’s favor. The MCU is rarely this secretive about major supporting characters in solo superhero films, so Sink’s character must warrant an extra level of it. Luckily for X-Men fans, Jean Grey does.

On top of all this, Marvel has to know how much speculation keeping Sink’s role a secret would cause. As projects like WandaVision have shown, the reception of a show can be hurt by fan expectations getting out of control. The team at Marvel Studios has to know that they risk doing this by keeping Sink’s role a secret, and that fans would be immensley disappointed if she is only playing a character like Shathra. Marvel is smarter than this, which is why Sink is probably playing Jean Grey.

Sink’s Role Isn’t The Only Big Secret Brand New Day Is Keeping

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Sink’s role is heavily under wraps, but that doesn’t only apply to her this time around. Another major question after the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has to do with who the film’s main villain is. Boomerang, Tarantula, Tombstone, Scorpion, and The Hand have all been confirmed, yet none of them seem to be the film’s main antagonist. Tombstone wasn’t even shown in the trailer, and none of the other characters would typically take the lead villain role in a project as big as a Spider-Man movie.

So, it is possible that there is another villain that hasn’t been revealed yet. Some fans have proposed that the Jackal will appear in Brand New Day, connecting all of these seemingly random storylines. However, this is just one of many theories regarding the villain of the film. It would be weird to have a Spider-Man movie that only relies on a bunch of supporting antagonists while completely foregoing the opportunity to use one of the character’s many iconic villains.

Even though the film is only a few months away, there are still a ton of questions surrounding Brand New Day. We are still clueless about some of the film’s biggest plot elements, but that’s what makes it so exciting.