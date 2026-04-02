Supergirl Is Using the Best Part of Superman To Turn It Into the DCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy Replacement

Like most James Gunn films, one of the greatest strengths of Superman is its characters. Just about everyone in the ensemble, from David Corenswet’s Man of Steel to the members of the Justice Gang to Lex Luthor’s girlfriend Eve Teschmacher stands out for one reason or another, but there was one character who stole the show. Audiences immediately fell in love with Krypto, the lovable but troublesome dog who was a handful even for Superman. At the end of the film, it’s revealed that Krypto actually belongs to Kal-El’s cousin Kara Zor-El, which explains the super-powered canine’s unruly behavior.

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Krypto is set to return in this summer’s Supergirl, and unlike his first big-screen appearance (where he played much more of a supporting role), he has a bigger part to play. The recently released Supergirl trailer highlighted the fact that Krypto is the driving force of the movie’s main narrative; after he’s poisoned, Kara finds herself in a race against the clock to secure the antidote and save her world. It’s a very strong emotional hook, one that further cements Supergirl as the DCU’s version of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Krypto and Kara’s Dynamic Is the Heart of Supergirl

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The main difference between Superman and Supergirl is their wildly contrasting backstories. Whereas Kal-El was raised as Clark Kent by loving parents on Earth, Kara saw her homeworld destroyed. That experience colors her worldview. She’s far more jaded and cynical than her cousin, and she chooses to spend most of her free time traveling from planet to planet to party and get drunk. It’s her way to cope with everything she’s been through. The one shining light in her life is Krypto. As Kara says to her loyal dog in the trailer, “Home is wherever you are, buddy.” That line lays the foundation for Supergirl‘s emotional core. This is a story about Kara and Krypto.

Kara’s relationship with Krypto is what grounds her for the audience. If she was just a sarcastic thorn in Superman’s side who was blatantly nonchalant about the hero thing for no discernable reason, the character would run the risk of coming off as grating or annoying. But the combination of Kara’s trauma and her genuine love for her dog makes her relatable and likable. Through that, viewers can easily understand her warped perspective and why she is the way she is. If we put ourselves in her shoes, we’d likely feel the same way.

Supergirl isn’t just going to be about Kara fighting like hell to save Krypto in the present day. Earlier previews have confirmed that the film features flashbacks of an adorable baby Krypto, showing how he and Kara met and formed their bond. It’s a page right out of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 playbook, with Krypto playing the role of Rocket. Famously, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 alternated between flashbacks of a young Rocket’s brutal backstory and his found family doing everything they can to save him. It’s a formula that produced a truly affecting and moving comic book blockbuster, weaponizing the audiences’ love for Rocket and the Guardians team to maximize their level of emotional investment.

Things are likely going to play a little differently in Supergirl. The flashbacks of Kara and puppy Krypto will probably have more of a bittersweet tone to them, depicting their happy moments together before Krypton’s destruction. The Rocket flashbacks, obviously, were underscored by a sense of impending doom as the audience sat on needles and pins waiting for the tragedy to strike. Still, it’s a riff on what worked so well in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, using flashbacks to better flesh out key character dynamics and backstories to enhance the viewer’s attachment to them. If they’re executed properly, our love for Krypto will be even stronger than it was after Superman.

Krypto Enhances Supergirl‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Comparisons

Image via WB

Well before the latest Supergirl trailer was released, the DC Universe’s upcoming movie was earning plenty of comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy. Pop-infused marketing materials teasing an intergalactic adventure about a roguish protagonist who isn’t primarily concerned about saving the world (at least, not yet, anyway) gave off a distinct vibe. Though Supergirl is directed by Craig Gillespie, comic book movie fans couldn’t help but note that the film felt more like a James Gunn movie. After years of trying (see: Suicide Squad), it appeared DC finally had its answer to Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies were very successful, so there are worse Hollywood templates to follow. That said, the parallels have been a sticking point for some at this stage in the Supergirl marketing campaign, as there are those who feel Supergirl is trying too hard to be like Gunn’s Marvel work. Granted, these comparisons were likely inevitable given that Supergirl is taking cues from Tom King’s Woman of Tomorrow comic book storyline (screenwriter Ana Nogueira was drawn to the comics’ portrayal of a jaded, hard-edged Kara who’s a bit of a hot mess), but it’s still a hurdle for Supergirl to clear — and Krypto is how it will accomplish that.

The presence of the Krypto storyline (which is a deviation from the source material) ensures Supergirl‘s similarities to Guardians of the Galaxy are beyond surface level. Gillespie’s film is tapping into what made Guardians of the Galaxy so great. Those films weren’t hits just because of the soundtracks or the setting. They worked as well as they did because they strongly resonated with audiences, telling stories anchored by relatable human emotions and themes. Supergirl has built its entire concept around Kara and Krypto, and that is how it can become DC’s Guardians of the Galaxy replacement. The cosmic locations and action wouldn’t matter nearly as much if it wasn’t for that dynamic serving as a poignant through-line. Instead of being just a cheap imitation, Krypto elevates Supergirl to another level, making it one of the most exciting releases this summer.

In this respect, Supergirl probably benefits immensely from Gunn’s involvement. Whenever there’s a breakout surprise hit a la the first Guardians of the Galaxy, the film industry has a tendency to learn the wrong lessons, meaning any attempts to replicate the formula fall short. As the writer and director of all three Guardians movies, Gunn has an innate understanding of what made those films so special, and he knows you need much more than wise-cracking, cynical heroes or intergalactic zaniness to make a movie like this work. Based on what we’ve seen so far, Supergirl is going to push the right buttons.

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