Supergirl Officially Explains The Ending Mystery from James Gunn’s Superman

The DC Universe’s Supergirl promises to build perfectly on the character’s debut in 2025’s Superman. The James Gunn movie was focused on David Corenswet’s new Man of Steel and several other DC characters, but still found room to include a cameo from Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El, who will now be breaking out into her own film later this year. Based on the new Supergirl trailer, it looks like a great intergalactic adventure that promises to be a lot of fun, but with some real emotional depth to it as well.

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The movie adapts Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book run, in which Kara helps a girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll on her quest for revenge against the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. At the very outset of the story, as is made clear by the trailers, too, Supergirl is on a planet with a red sun, which allows her to get drunk. She’s at a low point, and as the comic unfolds, it becomes apparent why.

Supergirl Explains Why Kara Was Drunk In Superman

Image via WB

Although Supergirl‘s place in the DCU timeline is after Superman, this still gives us a definitive movie explanation for why she was drunk at the end of that movie. At this point, Kara is still struggling to deal with the grief of Krypton’s destruction and the loss of her family and so many others. Unlike her cousin, Kara wasn’t sent to Earth as a child, and thus bore witness to so much more of what happened to the planet, including the prolonged suffering of those on Argo City, something the trailer also references.

This new big-screen iteration of the Maid of Might uses alcohol as a coping mechanism for all that pain, which is where we found her in that Fortress of Solitude scene. That brash, messy version of the character is a reflection of everything she’s suffered and her attempts at dealing with it, and it adds much greater context to the cameo in Superman.

Similarly, it also adds much more weight to the fact that she turns up to retrieve Krypto at the end of the film, whom Clark had been dog-sitting. While it was made clear that Krypto was her dog, the Supergirl trailer expands upon just how important the superdog is to Kara. It goes even further than the Woman of Tomorrow comics with this, thanks to having more scenes of them together, both in the present and in flashbacks. The pup is her closest companion, and wherever he is, that’s where home is. That bond looks set to be both the narrative spark and emotional core of the film, which just further builds on what Superman‘s ending set up.

Supergirl releases in theaters on June 26th, 2026.

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