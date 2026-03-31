Supergirl Trailer Reactions: DCU Fans Are Hyped (and Already Making MCU Comparisons)

The trailer for DC’s Supergirl movie is out, and like any big comic book movie release, fans have feelings to share. As of writing this, social media is lighting up with reactions to the new Supergirl footage, including casual viewers, fans of the new DC Universe franchise, fans of the old DCEU franchise, and even diehards who hold the comics and/or past live-action versions of the character (in films or on TV) in high esteem.

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At this point, it should surprise no one that reactions to the Supergirl trailer are… varied, to say the least. As you can see below, some love it, some hate it, some are still just processing what they’re seeing, and others are begging to see more. However, if there is some overall consensus to be found, we can say that it is: you do NOT mess with Krypto!

Supergirl Trailer Has The World’s Attention

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The Supergirl trailer pulls from the framework of the acclaimed 2021-2022 miniseries, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. It sees Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) trying to celebrate her birthday in an alien bar where there’s no yellow sun preventing her from getting drunk. Instead, Kara gets into a scuffle that leaves her dog Krypto severely wounded, with a group of killer alien pirates holding the only antidote.

Kara soon picks up a sidekick, a young girl named Ruthye Knoll (Eve Ridley), whose family was killed by the same scumbags that poisoned Krypto. The two girls pick up another straggler, alien bounty hunter Lobo (Jason Momoa), and the trio sets out to capture (or kill) the leader of the pirates, Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schenaerts).

Fans React to Supergirl‘s Trailer: Krypto, Lobo, DCU Connections & More

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For a lot of fans (including a lot of female fans), this was the trailer that Supergirl needed to get their butts in the theater. It’s looking like overall sentiment to the trailer is positive, with fans liking both the character drama at the core of the story, as well as the intergalactic quest and hard-hitting action scenes. The cast seems to be winning people over – especially Jason Momoa’s Lobo, who is getting a lot more early praise than he is criticism over his look.

First and foremost: fans knew there would be a connective thread between James Gunn’s Superman and Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl, but we didn’t know that part of it would be putting Krypto the Super-Dog in peril again would be part of it!

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Of course, some film fans couldn’t help but set up a friendly competition between Supergirl and the other big trailer that hit at the same time: A24’s horror film, Backrooms:

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But there is one criticism that is taking the lead in the conversation surrounding Supergirl: that it’s trying (too) hard to be like James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films – specifically vol. 3.

Supergirl Trailer Draws MCU Comparisons (In A Bad Way)

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The subplot of Krypto being injured is a major change from the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, where the dog is a constant companion to Kara, giving some critics all the ammo they need to say that DC Studios head James Gunn is acting as some kind of stylistic dictator for the entire DCU franchise. Comic book fans are countering that the film is perfectly emulating the style and tone of the Woman of Tomorrow comic, but that dose of factual reason is unlikely to outrun the specious comparisons to Marvel and Guardians.

Supergirl will be released in theaters on June 26th. We’ll see if audiences show up to see it. Discuss your reaction to the trailer with us on the ComicBook Forum!