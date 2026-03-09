The Best Jurassic Park Movie Sequel Will Never Be Made (But You Can Still Find Out What Happened)

The Jurassic Park franchise has been in a struggling state for a while now, with it falling off a cliff after 2015’s Jurassic World and never recovering. Fallen Kingdom and Dominion continued the franchise’s revival trilogy with a whimper, and Jurassic World: Rebirth didn’t do much better in its attempts to revitalize the franchise. The future of the Jurassic Park franchise seems uncertain, which is a shame, as it missed the opportunity to make this perfect sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite it being a massive franchise, each Jurassic Park movie has taken place after the last, with there being no movie prequels or films that break the timeline order. While some of the movies have retconned the events of the past or introduced storylines that were apparently happening concurrently with other Jurassic films, the franchise has operated on a consistent, forward-moving timeline (not counting the animated shows). However, if the Jurassic Park franchise wants to be saved, a prequel may be the best option.

A Movie About The Creation Of Jurassic World Is The Best Next Step

Image Courtesy of Universal

It feels like all of the new ground that exists in the Jurassic Park franchise has been treaded, meaning that it’ll be difficult to innovate with another true sequel. However, there is a perfect story for a prequel: the creation of Jurassic World. There was a massive time gap between 2001’s Jurassic Park III and 2015’s Jurassic World, and lots of unexplored in-universe elements occurred within this gap. For example, the entirety of Jurassic World was built, leaving the door open for an incredible prequel film.

According to the Jurassic World trilogy, the development of this new park was the wish of a dying John Hammond. So, planning began in 1998, with Simon Masrani heading the charge. Dr. Wu was brought onto the team, and construction began in 2002. The park was finished in 2004 and finally opened in 2005, with it running for 10 years before the events of the first Jurassic World. While this may seem like a straightforward story, there was surely a ton of conflict when it came to the park’s development.

Firstly, Jurassic World is on Isla Nublar, the same island that the original park was on. This means that InGen and the other companies involved in World’s construction probably had to take the island back from the dinosaurs. The T. rex and other dinos from the first film had probably overrun the entire island. Taking the island back was most likely a massive effort, especially because Nublar had been uninhabited for so long. This obviously had to happen, as the original park is walled off and humans are able to safely travel to Nublar by the time Jurassic World starts.

On top of that, this Jurassic World prequel would also get to explore the political aspect of this project. After a dinosaur attacked San Diego, the government passed the Gene Guard Act, which heavily restricted InGen’s ability to experiment on dinosaurs. Eventually, this act was revised due to lobbying by InGen. Seeing the political wheeling and dealing that went into this would be incredibly interesting, and it could be covered in this movie.

The Story Of Jurassic World’s Creation Has Been Told Before (But Not In A Movie)

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

A lot is known about what went into the development of Jurassic World, but that’s not thanks to the movies. Instead, this is due to Jurassic Park‘s expanded universe. For example, in the lead-up to Jurassic World, Universal launched a viral marketing campaign that explained the lore of the revival trilogy. Websites like this one for the Dinosaur Protection Group were launched, giving an in-universe look at the history of dinosaurs in the franchise. On top of that, comics and the TV shows also provided more context.

Unfortunately, most of this marketing campaign is now lost to time. Fans have kept meticulous track of the lore, and the franchise’s entire timeline can be found on the Jurassic Park Fandom site. Unfortunately, this isn’t the most mainstream way to tell this story, meaning that many fans have missed out on it.

By making a movie, more casual Jurassic Park fans will get to experience this exciting saga. InGen’s attempts to recolonize Isla Nublar are the perfect start for a new Jurassic Park movie, and hopefully Universal decides to finally adapt this incredibly interesting story.