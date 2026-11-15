There’s One Marvel Hero the MCU’s Midnight Sons Need That the Comics Never Had

Marvel’s Midnight Sons have brought in some of the biggest players from Marvel Comics’ supernatural side, but one hero has never received a membership card. Daredevil has been fighting criminals in Hell’s Kitchen for decades, but Matt Murdock has also battled demons, gone to Hell, and crossed paths with Ghost Rider on more than one occasion. Ryan Gosling is officially joining the MCU as Ghost Rider and a Midnight Sons movie is apparently in development, so now’s the time for Marvel to look at adding the Man Without Fear to the team.

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In 1992’s Rise of the Midnight Sons, Ghost Rider, Blade, Morbius and other supernatural heroes join forces to battle Lilith, the Mother of Demons. Later incarnations of the team have included Moon Knight, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing and even Wong, who assembled his own team to battle Mephisto in Doctor Strange: Damnation. Daredevil’s not officially joined their ranks yet, but his comic book history makes a surprisingly compelling case for changing that. And the connection runs much deeper than Matt Murdock’s Catholic faith and his being in a devil costume.

Daredevil and Ghost Rider Are More Connected Than People Realize

Ann Nocenti and John Romita Jr.’s iconic run on Daredevil took the Man Without Fear into some pretty dark places beyond Hell’s Kitchen. In Daredevil #266, Nocenti brought Mephisto into Matt Murdock’s universe with a Christmas tale called “A Beer With the Devil.” Four issues later, Daredevil #270 introduced Blackheart, Mephisto’s son and one of Ghost Rider’s most iconic adversaries. Born from the energy of a mass killing, when Daredevil and Spider-Man confront Blackheart, he intends to corrupt the heroes rather than defeat them. Romita Jr.’s design is truly remarkable: a massive black creature adorned with fierce spikes, making a silhouette that emerged from a nightmare.

Also in Daredevil #270, John Romita Jr. gave Mephisto a daring, well-received redesign, depicting the demon with a grotesque, draconic appearance rather than his familiar red-skinned form. There may be a clever explanation for the change. Matt Murdock is blind, and his radar sense might see through Mephisto’s human disguise to reveal his true form. The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen can see the Devil for what he really is, a monster and a demon.

In Daredevil #278-282, Matt embarks on an unusual road trip with the Inhumans Gorgon and Karnak. What starts as a search for Black Bolt’s missing son soon takes the group to Hell itself, where Daredevil finds himself caught up in a battle between Mephisto and Blackheart. Even the Silver Surfer shows up before the adventure is over. It’s a fun, often surreal, run of comics that demonstrates just how at home Daredevil can be outside of his normal street-level tales. Nocenti and Romita Jr. took a character known for fighting Kingpin and Bullseye and dropped him into a supernatural nightmare without losing what made Matt Murdock compelling in the first place. Blackheart didn’t stay a Daredevil villain. He went on to battle Ghost Rider and eventually faced Danny Ketch, Wolverine, and Punisher in 1991’s Ghost Rider/Wolverine/Punisher: Hearts of Darkness. One of Ghost Rider’s most important supernatural enemies was introduced in the pages of Daredevil.

Ghost Rider and Typhoid Mary Have Their Own History

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Nocenti’s Daredevil and Ghost Rider are connected by more than just Blackheart. The writer also introduced one of Matt Murdock’s most dangerous enemies into the world of the Spirit of Vengeance. In 1993, Nocenti teamed with artist Steve Lightle on “The Walking Wounded”, an eight-part story published in Marvel Comics Presents #123-130. The crossover features Danny Ketch’s Ghost Rider and Typhoid Mary, the troubled assassin introduced by Nocenti during her run on Daredevil. It also has one of the best demon deaths in Marvel Comics history. In Marvel Comics Presents #130, Ghost Rider fights Dusk, a demon of the Realm of Madness in the bathroom of a shopping mall. When the Spirit of Vengeance starts to lose the fight, He asks Father Louis to bless something that could help defeat the creature. The priest blesses water in a toilet, and Ghost Rider forces Dusk’s head into the bowl and destroys him with holy water. Then he flushes, to be sure.

Alice Eve played Mary Walker in the second season of Netflix’s Iron Fist, introducing two of the character’s personalities while teasing a third that was responsible for a massacre in Sokovia. The series was canceled before that storyline could continue, and Eve never got to bring Typhoid Mary into Daredevil. Not only would a Midnight Sons crossover give her another chance to play the character, but it would also finally put Mary face-to-face with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. Daredevil’s world has been bleeding into Ghost Rider’s domain long before Marvel Studios started entertaining the idea of a supernatural team up. And Matt has actually fought Ghost Rider. In Daredevil #294-295, Danny Ketch teams up with the Man Without Fear against the Hand, the ninja organization responsible for some of the darkest chapters of Matt’s life. Their uneasy alliance brings together two heroes with very different ideas of punishment, especially when Ghost Rider starts using the Penance Stare on their enemies.

Daredevil Deserves a Midnight Sons Membership Card

The MCU already has nearly everything it needs to create these connections on screen. Mephisto was introduced in Ironheart, with star Sacha Baron Cohen also rumored to return in Gosling’s Ghost Rider. But the most compelling reason to include Daredevil is more than just his previous battles with demons. It’s what happens when you pair a man who believes in redemption with a supernatural being whose sole purpose is vengeance.

Daredevil has already gone to Hell and back in Marvel Comics, and not just figuratively. In Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s Red Fist Saga, Matt Murdock and Elektra wage war against the Hand and its demonic god, the Beast. Matt eventually becomes the white-clad Hand of God, giving Marvel a ready-made supernatural storyline that could lead him to the Midnight Sons. His role on the team could resemble the dynamic in Evil, which happens to feature Charlie Cox’s Defenders co-star Mike Colter. The series explores issues of faith, demonic possession, and the existence of supernatural forces, all of which could challenge Matt’s Catholic beliefs. When he is paired with Blade, Ghost Rider, and Doctor Strange, a fascinating tension emerges between a man who believes in divine judgment and heroes who regularly confront the forces of Hell. Marvel already has an entire supernatural Daredevil storyline to draw from, complete with demonic possession, resurrection, and a literal trip to Hell. That’s practically an invitation to join the Midnight Sons.