‘Iron Fist’ Season 2: Alice Eve’s Role Revealed to Be a Major Daredevil Villain

Ever since Alice Eve was announced as joining Netflix’s corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have speculated over who she might be playing in the second season of Iron Fist. Turns out, she’s playing a major character from Daredevil lore.

During the Iron Fist Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Eve was revealed to be playing Mary Walker AKA Typhoid Mary for Season Two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a huge development not just for Danny Rand’s quest to fulfill the void left behind by the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, but also has the potential to bring the worlds of the Defenders closer together in the future.

In Marvel Comics lore, Typhoid Mary is a mutant who who becomes an assassin for various criminal enterprises, including Wilson Fisk and the Hand. She has telekinesis, but one of her defining characteristics is a result of dissociative identity disorder, with three personalities that cause a rapid shift in mood and action.

In most recent years, she’s worked with the Kingpin both willingly and as an unknown mole, manipulated by hypnotherapy.

It remains to be seen if Iron Fist is setting up even further adventures for the heroes of New York City, or if Typhoid Mary’s appearance will be an isolated appearance. We expect to learn more when the trailer officially drops.

Everyone at Marvel has been tightlipped about Eve’s role in the upcoming series, but the actor did express excitement about joining the series.

Unfortunately for me, I can’t tell you anything, although I can tell you my feelings about the role, which are genuine excitement,” Eve said. “I truly loved my character and had a great working experience with Jeph Loeb at the studio and learned a lot in that process, actually, even though we filmed it during a grueling New York winter, which I’m sure all of the cast would attest to. It was kind of a special experience.”

Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb also sung the actor’s praise when the casting was announced.

“We are very excited to have an actress of Alice’s stature join the cast of Marvel’s Iron Fist,” said Loeb. “Her exceptional talent brings an intrigue and danger to her character unlike anyone else.”

Iron Fist Season Two was just revealed to premiere September 7th on Netflix.