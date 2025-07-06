5 Marvel Characters the MCU Can Introduce Now That SPOILER is Finally Here

Now that Ironheart has finally debuted one of Marvel Comics’ most powerful supervillains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are many other notable characters that could make their live-action debuts. Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams not only fought Parker Robbins’ Hood in Ironheart, but also came face-to-face with a villain who has been teased to be coming to the MCU for several years. After an unexpected name-drop in 2024’s Agatha All Along, it was only a matter of time before this demonic antagonist made his first MCU appearance. Be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS for Ironheart are ahead.

Following years of speculation, Mephisto finally made his MCU debut in Ironheart’s finale, “The Past Is the Past.” Played by Sacha Baron Cohen, who delivers a captivating performance as the iconic Marvel Comics supervillain, Mephisto is revealed to be the Hood’s benefactor, and has now entered into a seedy deal with Riri Williams herself, setting him up for some exciting and intriguing stories in the MCU’s future. These new stories could include some of Mephisto’s best related characters from Marvel Comics, some of whom we’ve been waiting years to see in the MCU.

Ghost Rider

Introduced to Marvel Comics in 1972’s Marvel Spotlight #5, stunt motorcyclist Johnny Blaze became the antihero known as Ghost Rider when he was bonded to the Spirit of Vengeance, Zarathos, after making a deal with Mephisto in order to save his surrogate father, Crash Simpson, from life-threatening cancer. Blaze sold his soul to Mephisto, but Crash died nonetheless during a stunt, and while Blaze’s deal with Mephisto was broken by his love, Roxanne, it was already too late, as Zarathos remained, and the Spirit of Vengeance overwhelmed Blaze to carry out Mephisto’s commands, sending evil back to Hell.

Various iterations of Ghost Rider have previously been played in live-action by Nicolas Cage and Gabriel Luna, but the character hasn’t yet made his official MCU debut. The likes of Norman Reedus, Ryan Gosling, Keanu Reeves, and more have been speculated to be in talks to appear as Johnny Blaze’s Ghost Rider in the MCU, and, now that Mephisto’s in the mix, the Spirit of Vengeance’s debut might be closer than ever. Ghost Rider could become the leader of the MCU’s rumored Midnight Sons team, joining the likes of Moon Knight, Man-Thing, Blade, and more as the supernatural Avengers.

Blackheart

Rumored to debut in Agatha All Along before Aubrey Plaza was revealed to be Death, Blackheart is the manifested son of Mephisto, forged from the dark energy that accumulated in Christ’s Crown, New York, after centuries of murder. Following Blackheart’s debut in Marvel Comics’ Daredevil #270 in 1989, Mephisto tried to pass on his evil ways, but, after trying to tempt Daredevil, Spider-Man, and more, Blackheart became impressed with humanity’s free will. He spent years battling his father, as well as other heroes, so his debut in the MCU would create interesting conflict for the franchise’s best new antagonist.

The Kindred Twins

First introduced as the Stacy twins in 2004’s The Amazing Spider-Man #509, the Kindred Twins, or simply the Kindred, were initially thought to be the alleged children of Norman Osborn and Gwen Stacy. During 2021’s Sinister War event, however, they were revealed to be the recreated clones of Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy who were transformed into demonic revenants by Mephisto. Mephisto has long been an enemy to Spider-Man in Marvel Comics, so it would be great to see the supervillain battle Tom Holland’s wall-crawler alongside the Kindred Twins in 2026’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day or beyond.

Norrin Radd’s Silver Surfer

Julia Garner is about to make her debut as Shalla-Bal, the Silver Surfer of an alternate universe in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but audiences still want to see Norrin Radd’s Herald of Galactus in the MCU. Norrin Radd has a long history with Mephisto in Marvel Comics, as the demon repeatedly tries to claim the Silver Surfer’s soul and his power. It’s unclear what the future holds for the Silver Surfer and Galactus (Ralph Ineson) after First Steps, but it would be brilliant to see Norrin Radd appear in the MCU, setting up his long-running feud with Mephisto.

Phil Coulson & The Squadron Supreme of America

Clark Gregg appeared throughout the MCU’s Phase 1 as Phil Coulson, a dedicated agent of SHIELD who gave his life during the battle against Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in 2012’s The Avengers. While he returned in Marvel Television’s Agents of SHIELD, this series isn’t considered canon to the MCU, which means Coulson hasn’t yet come back to life in the franchise’s official timeline. In Marvel Comics, it was Deadpool who killed Phil Coulson during 2017’s Secret Empire event, but he returned in 2018 after making a deal with Mephisto to come back to life.

Phil Coulson returned in 2018’s Avengers (Vol. 8) #10 alongside simulcalcrums of the Squadron Supreme of America, who became the new sanctioned superheroes of the United States, though had a hatred of other heroes. After all these years, it would be incredible to see Phil Coulson come back as an agent of Mephisto, fulfilling the tease from Agatha All Along about Nicholas Scratch’s fate, and marking Clark Gregg’s triumphant return to the MCU. This could also mark the debuts of heroes such as Hyperion, Power Princess, and Nighthawk, who have been speculated to appear for some time.

Which Mephisto-related characters from Marvel Comics do you want to join the MCU? Let us know in the comments!