Marvel Fans Think They’ve Just Spotted Another Iconic Villain in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel fans are speculating Alice Eve’s Typhoid Mary has been spotted in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos. The first season of Daredevil: Born Again aired last year, and the show is gradually transforming into a full-scale Marvel Netflix reunion. All the OG Defenders are officially confirmed for Season 3, while we recently got a first look at Elodie Yung’s new Elektra costume. But now, eagle-eyed viewers are convinced they’ve just spotted another iconic Marvel Netflix villain.

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There’s speculation this behind-the-scene shot is of Alice Eve’s Typhoid Mary, a character introduced in Iron Fist Season 2. . The discussion is amusingly reminiscent of the filming of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, where fans pored over every image trying to figure out the cast. In this case, it’s pretty hard to tell; while this could indeed be Typhoid Mary, it would also work as a buffed-up Karen Page with her hair up while Deborah Woll gets into costume.

Why Would Marvel Bring Back Typhoid Mary?

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Typhoid Mary is an iconic Marvel villain, usually associated with Daredevil; in the comics, she suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder, and each alter possesses different super-powers. Iron Fist adapted the character for its much-improved second season, casting the excellent Alice Eve in the role. Sadly, despite M. Raven Metzner’s work to improve the show, Iron Fist was cancelled after Season 1 when the Marvel Netflix deal broke down. There’d initially been speculation Marvel would choose to skip bringing back the Iron Fist characters in this Defenders resurgence, but Finn Jones is already confirmed among the returning Defenders in Born Again Season 3.

Jones has a lot to prove; he was heavily criticized, among reports he didn’t really put in the training. But Iron Fist‘s supporting cast was excellent, and there’s a real desire in the fandom to see characters such as Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing, Simone Missick’s Misty Knight, and Alice Eve’s Typhoid Mary return in the modern MCU. These characters in particular deserve a bright future, given the sheer quality of their casting and their phenomenal portrayals. While this is literally only a back-of-the-head shot, and far from proof Typhoid Mary is back, it would be great to see her return.

It wouldn’t be hard for Marvel to slot Mary into Born Again Season 3, either, although it would need to be done with care; the show increasingly feels a little over-stuffed in terms of characters, and there’s a lot of concern the show could fail to develop them. Still, Mary would fit well as another member of Mr. Charles’ strike team, perhaps an ally of Bullseye. Born Again Season 2’s ending confirmed he’s still recruiting, and Mary would be a true asset. What’s more, as Marvel embraces the Mutant Saga, Mary could have even unlocked her powers.

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