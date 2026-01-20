This Underrated Netflix Action Movie With an All-Star Cast Is a Must-Watch After Ben Affleck’s The Rip

Ben Affleck is back on the action movie charts thanks to his new film The Rip, which just debuted on Netflix. The movie is from writer/director Joe Carnahan (Narc, Smokin’ Aces), and it re-teams Affleck with his real-life buddy and Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon. The film is based on a real, headline-making story, but tells a fictionalized account of the very real experience that Miami-Dade County cop Chris Casiano (the basis for Damon’s character, Dane Dumars) went through.

In the film, Dumars serves as head of the MDPD’s Tactical Narcotics Team. One day, Dumars gets his team together and rolls out to do “a rip” on a home that was identified as a drug house through a Crimestoppers tip. However, when the team searches the house, they discover something more dangerous than any drug: tens of millions of dollars in cartel cash. Dumars’ friend, Sgt. JD Byrne (Affleck) begins to get the uneasy feeling that his buddy’s personal traumas may be eroding his honor and discipline as a cop. The house quickly becomes a potential death trap when the team realizes there’s nobody outside they can call on or trust (cops and criminals alike), and that even trusting the other people in the building might be a deadly mistake.

The Rip is already getting love from Netflix users, who have been rushing to the new film since its release. However, when the high-octane film is done playing, viewers are looking for that next movie to scratch the same kind of itch. Luckily, Ben Affleck’s filmography is big and rich enough that he has another recent action flick just waiting in the wings of Netflix for you to fire up after The Rip.

Netflix’s Triple Frontier Is A Must-Watch Movie After The Rip

In 2019, long before director J.C. Chandor would experience the nightmare of making Kraven the Hunter, he scored a solid hit with Netflix’s Triple Frontier. The film had been bouncing around Hollywood since 2010, and had everyone from Tom Hanks to Johnny Depp, Channing Tatum, and Tom Hardy all attached at different points, and Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) originally supposed to direct. When Paramount dropped the film after seven years in development limbo, Netflix scooped it up and ran with it.

The film stars Ben Affleck as Tom “Redfly” Davis, a retired Delta Force member who is brought in by his old buddy “Pope” Garcia (Oscar Isaac), for a shady mission: raiding a Columbian drug lord’s house to steal $75 million in cash before any governement or legal authority seizes it. The plan goes sideways when they find much more money hidden in the house – too much for them to move before their retreat window closes.

On paper, Triple Frontier sounds like an international flip on The Rip‘s story, and to some extent that’s a fair comparison. However, Triple Frontier is much more of an ensemble film, with Afflec and Isaac joine by Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Garrett Hedlund (Tron Legacy), Pedro Pascal (Fantastic Four: First Steps) and Adria Arjona (Star Wars: Andor). In fact, the majority of the film is that group of actors riffing and bouncing off of one another, in between some tense chase sequences and edge-of-your-seat shootouts.

In our review of Triple Frontier, ComicBook staff wrote “Triple Frontier might have seemed like just another star-laden Netflix movie on the surface, with enough allure to get millions of people at home to hit play over its first weekend, but lacking any real style or substance. However, in one of the most pleasantly surprising twists of the year, Triple Frontier is not another Bird Box, born with the sole intent of trending online. In fact, Triple Frontier is exactly the opposite of most Netflix films that came before: It’s great.”

You can stream Triple Frontier and The Rip back-to-back on Netflix. Then come discuss the films with us on the ComicBook Forum!