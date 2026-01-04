Time is Running Out to Watch A Modern Sci-Fi Masterpiece for Free

You can only watch this decade-old sci-fi movie masterpiece for free online for a limited time. Streaming service Tubi offers some of the most notable sci-fi movies in history available for free watching at home. This includes the likes of Men in Black, Galaxy Quest, Jurassic World, and more. One of the best sci-fi movies available on Tubi, however, won’t be on the platform for much longer, so now is the perfect time to watch one of the best sci-fi movie masterpieces in history.

First released in the United States on November 11, 2016, Arrival quickly became one of the most critically-acclaimed sci-fi movies ever. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Eric Heisserer as an adaptation of Ted Chiang’s 1998 novella, “Story of Your Life,” Arrival has been celebrated as one of the most notable movies of 2016, and one of the best sci-fi movies ever. Arrival has been available to watch on Tubi for free, albeit with ads, for some time, but the movie is now listed as “Leaving Soon,” so time is running out to watch it.

Why You Should Watch Arrival on Tubi Before It’s Gone

Since Arrival is leaving Tubi very soon, now is the perfect time to watch Denis Villeneuve’s 2016 movie. Even a decade after its original release, Arrival has stood the test of time, and likely will for many years to come. Arrival stars Amy Adams as linguist Louise Banks and Jeremy Renner as physicist Ian Donnelly, who are recruited by the United States military to translate the language of a pair of alien Heptapods after a dozen extraterrestrial ships descend on Earth. The Heptapods experience time non-linearly, and upon learning their language, Louise also gains this ability.

Arrival blends visually-spectacular cinematography with wild science fiction from the perspective of a very human story. The develop of Louise and Ian’s relationship and the tragedy that Louise had always been aware of were beautiful to watch, and the ultimate realization of the Heptapods’ gift and its purpose was seriously cathartic. Arrival is essential viewing for any sci-fi fan, and it helped to bring Denis Villeneuve fully into the mainstream as a sci-fi filmmaker, laying the foundations for his work on Blade Runner 2049 and the Dune franchise movies.

Arrival has been available to purchase at home or in physical media for years, but now might be your last chance to watch it for free. It’s unclear exactly when Arrival will be leaving Tubi in the United States, so watch it while you can. As one of the most celebrated and acclaimed sci-fi movies of the modern era, Arrival is one that can be rewatched time and again, never losing its emotional impact or visual beauty.

