What Exactly Is A Jedi Grandmaster, & How Did Yoda Become One?

There are six different ranks of Jedi in Star Wars. According to 2020’s The Star Wars Book, these are:

Initiates – potential Jedi brought to the Jedi Temple at a young age

Younglings – children trained in the ways of the Force, often under Yoda’s supervision

Jedi Padawans – apprentices assigned to work under a single Jedi Master

Jedi Knights – a Padawan who has successfully passed their Jedi Trial

Jedi Master – a Jedi who has successfully trained a Padawan, to the point they have passed their trial

The sixth rank is the most mysterious, though, because it’s a rank that has been held by only a handful of Jedi. The “Grandmaster” is a unique role, and Yoda was the only Jedi who held that title during the prequels, although he shared it with others during the High Republic Era.

What Is a Jedi Grandmaster?

In Star Wars canon, “Grandmaster” appears to be an honorary position given to those considered the wisest Jedi in the entire order. The Grandmaster naturally serves on the Jedi Council, and they are sought for council and guidance in everything the Council deals with. A Grandmaster will work closely with the Master of the Order, an elected Jedi who is responsible for the day-to-day running of the Jedi; Mace Windu was the Master of the Order in the prequels. This is why Yoda and Mace take charge of so many Jedi missions, even sometimes cutting the rest of the Council out.

Wisdom naturally comes with age, which means Jedi Grandmasters tend to be non-humans – reflective of the fact they have had centuries to learn secrets of the Force. Yoda may have operated alone during the prequels, but he was one of three (possibly even four) during the High Republic Era. That said, even then he appears to have been viewed as primary, deferred to more than any others.

In the old Star Wars Expanded Universe, the Grandmaster was elected. Those stories have been deemed non-canon (or “Legends”) now, though, and it instead seems as though the Grandmaster is a quasi-informal position that has nonetheless become codified over the centuries. If this is indeed the case, then a Grandmaster is someone who is recognized organically by their fellow Jedi, but whose influence grows over the course of their long life. That would certainly match with Yoda’s example.

Luke Skywalker was considered a Jedi Grandmaster in Star Wars Legends, but he actually seems to have adopted the title for himself – a decision that always felt a little out-of-character. In contrast, there’s no evidence the canon Luke was ever called “Grandmaster,” and that’s probably for the best. It’s even possible this role will die out given how many records of the prequel Jedi Order have been destroyed.

