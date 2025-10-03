Every Member of Star Wars’ Jedi Council, Ranked by Power

Star Wars‘ Jedi Order is the greatest peacekeeping force in the galaxy. The Republic has so much faith in it that it doesn’t even raise an army until Sheev Palpatine secretly orders one that he intends to use to destroy the individuals who call the Temple home. Of course, what makes the Jedi different than Joe Schmoe is their connection to the Force and their skills with a lightsaber. The Jedi spend years and years training, honing their skills, and learning to follow all of the Order’s rigid rules. Hopefully, all the hard work will pay off and pave the way for a seat on the Jedi Council.

In the prequels, around a dozen Jedi can sit on the Council at any one time. Each member brings different things to the table, but there’s no denying that they’re all strong with the Force. Here’s every member of Star Wars’ Jedi Council that shows up in the movies, ranked by power.

19) Yarael Poof

Longevity is a crucial aspect of this conversation, as staying on the Council for centuries speaks volumes about one’s power. Unfortunately, Yarael Poof isn’t much of a fighter, choosing to use his brain over his brawn. His lack of battle experience means he can’t be very sure of himself on the battlefield.

18) Coleman Trebor

It’s hard to believe that Coleman Trebor made the cut after seeing his performance in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Feeling a little too overconfident, Trebor picks a fight with Count Dooku, but Jango Fett is the one to gun him down. He gets an “A” for effort at least.

17) Coleman Kcaj

The name “Coleman” doesn’t have a good track record in Star Wars, as Coleman Kcaj gets almost nothing to do as a member of the Council. While supplementary material reveals that he survives the Great Jedi Purge, he doesn’t appear to do very much with his second chance.

16) Oppo Rancisis

Oppo Rancisis is in the same boat as Kcaj, spending his days sitting in a chair before somehow surviving the Great Jedi Purge. The books and comics claim that he’s one of the wisest members of the Council, but he seems to keep his mouth shut during the series’ most crucial moments.

15) Adi Gallia

Losing to Savage Opress is a bad look for Adi Gallia. Despite being very active during the Clone Wars and winning battles with her mind, she can’t hold her own when it matters most. The one thing she can hold her head high about is that she actually got into a fight.

14) Even Piell

The Lannik male Jedi Even Piell sees a lot more action than some of his colleagues, helping Captain Tarkin discover the Nexus Route. Sadly, he loses his life at the hands of an anooba, which, while dangerous, isn’t nearly as powerful as a Sith Lord.

13) Eeth Koth

General Grevious does a number on Eeth Koth, so much so that he leaves the Order. Hanging up his cloak doesn’t help Koth find peace, though, as Darth Vader hunts him down and kills him. Going up against Grevious and Vader earns Koth some brownie points.

12) Agen Kolar

Mace Windu asks three Jedi to accompany him to arrest Chancellor Palpatine, including Agen Kolar. The Jedi doesn’t last long in the fight, but he doesn’t drop dead as soon as he enters the room, which is a better showing than the Council members below him on this list.

12) Shaak Ti

During the Clone Wars, Shaak Ti proves to be one of the most effective Jedi in the Order, taking down countless droids and living to tell the tale of her fight against General Grievous. The only reason Shaak Ti isn’t higher is that the Star Wars franchise has a tendency to kill her off.

10) Ki-Adi-Mundi

Yapping about the droid attack on the Wookies aside, Ki-Adi-Mundi is still one of the most important members of the Jedi Council. Yoda sees enough in him to send him into the galaxy and have him fight battles. Sure, his death makes him seem pretty weak, but he sticks around for so long for a reason.

9) Saesee Tiin

The second Jedi to go down during the fight with Palpatine is Saesee Tiin, who at least puts up a respectable performance. It’s not a surprise that he lasts as long as he does because he takes part in many notable battles during the Clone Wars.

8) Depa Billaba

Despite being a former apprentice of Windu, Depa Billaba isn’t around when her master picks a fight with the Dark Lord of the Sith. She’s busy fighting her own battles and using her skills to train Caleb Dume, who later goes by Kanan Jarrus. The information that Billaba passes down to her pupil proves that she’s a formidable force.

7) Yaddle

If Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi weren’t part of the equation, Yaddle would be near the bottom of this list. She obviously looks like Yoda, but in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, she does nothing of note. Her battle against Count Dooku in Tales of the Jedi flips the script, allowing her to show off her skills.

6) Kit Fisto

Other than Windu, Kit Fisto pushes Palpatine the hardest in the fight in the office. The Sith Lord’s ally, General Grievous, also has a nasty run-in with the Nautolan Jedi. Since he’s a man of very few words, Fisto must spend most of his days training.

5) Plo Koon

Anakin Skywalker gets a lot of credit for turning Ahsoka Tano into a great Force user, but Plo Koon does his part as well, discovering that she has abilities in the first place. Koon clearly has a connection to the Force that other Jedi would kill to have, and he’s not bad with a lightsaber, either.

4) Obi-Wan Kenobi

Qui-Gon Jinn doesn’t want anything to do with the Jedi Council, believing bureaucracy will be the death of the Order. His apprentice, Obi-Wan Kenobi, doesn’t feel the same way and takes his spot when it’s offered to him. The Council doesn’t make a mistake by bringing him on because he holds his own against multiple Sith Lords, including the newly dubbed Darth Vader.

3) Mace Windu

The prequels make it very clear that Windu is Yoda’s right-hand man, being the one to make the tough choices. Windu earns that position by winning nearly every battle he takes part in. The only person to get the best of him is the leader of the Sith, who also hands the next Jedi on this list a loss.

2) Yoda

Yoda may prefer not to have to draw his lightsaber, but he will when necessary. Count Dooku barely escapes with his life when he picks a fight with his old master, and the only reason that Darth Sidious beats his little green friend is because the dark side is at its peak in Revenge of the Sith.

1) Anakin Skywalker

Anakin doesn’t handle not being promoted to Master very well. He throws a fit in the Council chamber and pouts when he takes his seat. The last member of the Council to ever be appointed gets the last laugh, though, as he wipes out nearly the entire Order in a single day using his raw power.

