Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge Borrows Key Dialogue From Clone Wars Animated Series

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge borrows some key dialogue from the Clone Wars animated series. The revelation comes with the words that Master Kelleran Beq gives to the young Jedi Knights when they conquer the Temple. “By the right of the Council, by the will of the Force, you are now Jedi Knights,” Beq says to the Jedi Knights when they pass the trials. But, Star Wars fans will instantly recognize that utterance from Master Yoda’s ceremony with Anakin Skywalker near the end of Star Wars: Clone Wars. Ahmed Best is the man who plays Master Beq, and he told StarWars.com about his favorite lessons he’s shared with the young contestants on the game show.

“I never thought that I would be asked back, to be honest,” Best revealed. “I was very pleasantly surprised. What really made me say yes was the fact that this was breaking new ground in the Star Wars universe. I think what’s the most important about the representation of someone like Kelleran Beq as far as being a person of color and the leader of this Temple — kind of like the Dean of Jedi — is it breaks down what’s possible. It breaks down what you can do, and creates just a brand new world of possibilities out there.”

“It’s always been kids who have been my favorite Star Wars fans,” he continued, “and to be able to give back to kids is something special… The thing I think that makes Jedi Temple Challenge kind of special is the fact that there really are no losers. This whole idea of being in the temple is this idea of work and continuing to work to improve and get better.”

“So when a team didn’t finish a challenge, it wasn’t because they weren’t good enough,” Best added. “They just needed to go back and train and get better and work harder…. When it came to the kids who couldn’t solve a puzzle or were the last to put their lightsaber together, I loved the moment of being able to tell them, ‘Look, this is just the beginning of your journey.’”

Well, there are still plenty of lessons to impart to the young Jedi, and judging by social media reactions. You can catch episodes one and two of Jedi Temple Challenge on Star Wars Kids’ YouTube.

