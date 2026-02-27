Who Dies in Scream 7? (It’s Tied With Two of the Sequels in Body Count)

It’s no secret that a Scream movie is going to kill off some famous faces when a new one is released. Fans have been programmed to expect this, especially to expect the unexpected, since the opening scene of the first movie, that anyone on screen is not only a potential suspect but also a potential victim. Scream 4 had fun with this, giving fans an opening with an opening within an opening, poking fun at how meta-commentary had overtaken horror films and also the structure they’d established for the franchise as a whole.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the latest chapter in the series now playing in theaters, it’s only natural to assume that Scream 7 will allow the bodies to hit the floor once again, including plenty of surprises and gruesome deaths that rival some of its most violent ones to date. Spoilers will follow for Scream 7, but ahead of that, we can confirm that ten characters die in the latest horror sequel. In case you need a refresher or are simply curious about who doesn’t make it out of the movie alive, the chopping block is as follows:

Everyone Who Dies in Scream 7 Revealed

As expected, Scream 7 has a deadly opening scene, revealing Scott (Jimmy Tatro) and Madison (Michelle Randolph) who have booked a stay at “The Macher House,” an Air BNB-like experience that has been created in the actual house from the first (and fifth) Scream movie complete with body outlines on the ground, factoids about the murders, and even Stab movie memoribilia. Scott is killed by the new Ghostface with a knife, stabbing him in the head to deliver the killing blow, while Madison falls from the second floor onto Ghostface’s knife, only to be burned alive (after making a comment about how gruesome Amber’s death was in Scream 5).

The action then shifts to Pine Grove, the new home of Sidney Prescott (now Evans) and her family. At a late rehearsal at their school, Ghostface attacks and kills Aaron (Cyle Winters), killing him off-screen, presumably with a knife, and then uses the fact that Hannah (Mckenna Grace) is suspended in the air to make her the next target, eventually slicing her open, her guts spilling onto the stage. That night, Ghostface enters Sidney’s home to try and kill her and her family, only to be runover by a speeding car, driven by, who else, Gale Winters (Courtney Cox). The first Ghostface is unmasked after this as Karl Gibbs, an escaped patient from a nearby mental institution.

After a citywide curfew is put into effect, mirroring the original Scream, Sidney’s daughter Tatum and her friends assemble at a local bar to figure out who is committing the murders. Before they can crack the case, the new Ghostface returns to make mincemeat of them, grabbing Chloe (Celeste O’Connor) and sliding her across the bar and crashing her into glasses on the ground (she’s killed by a jagged piece of glass going into her throat) and then killing Lucas (Asa Germann) by sticking his head on a pointy beer tap in the bar, which prompts beer to flow out of his mouth. Both Mindy and Chad from Scream 5 and 6 appear in the sequence and are attacked as well, but like in both of those movies, they survive, shocker.

A chase sequence begins after this, and though suspicion is cast on Tatum’s boyfriend, Ben (Sam Rechner), he’s taken off the board as a potential Ghostface when he’s gutted in front of her on the street. Tatum’s encounter with Ghostface ends in revealing that there are, in fact, two killers still at large, who kidnap her and bring her home to force a confrontation with Sidney. The unmasking of the two Ghostface killers and their motivations, naturally, ends in both of them dying, with Marco (Ethan Embry) taking a bullet to the head and Jessica (Anna Camp) taking about fifteen bullets to the head.

In the end, Scream 7 has a total body count of 10, including the three Ghostface killers who perish in the movie. As a result, that puts the ten deaths of Scream 7 on par with fellow sequels Scream 2 and Scream 3, which also have ten. All three of these movies sit above the two lowest films in the series, the original Scream and Scream (2022), both of which have a body count of 8. Scream 4 is the second highest body count of the series, with eleven total, while Scream VI has the highest, with thirteen.