Why The Mandalorian Season 4 Became A Movie (& Will We Get Another Season?)

In November 2019, Disney+ launched, and with it came The Mandalorian. As the first live-action Star Wars TV show, there was already a great deal of interest in the project, but once fans got their first look at “Baby Yoda” (later revealed to be Grogu), The Mandalorian became a bona fide pop culture sensation. It quickly established itself as the flagship Disney+ series, demonstrating that Star Wars could work very well in the live-action TV medium. Its success led to the production of other shows like Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka, but The Mandalorian remained the streamer’s crown jewel for three seasons. That’s why the announcement of feature film The Mandalorian and Grogu came as such a surprise to many — including even Pedro Pascal.

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When The Mandalorian Season 3 wrapped in the spring of 2023, most assumed that when Din Djarin and Grogu returned, it would be for a fourth season of their hit TV show. Instead, they’re making the jump to the big screen for the first new Star Wars movie in nearly seven years. So why is The Mandalorian and Grogu happening instead of Season 4, and will we ever see the dynamic duo’s adventures continue on the small screen?

Why Lucasfilm Decided to Make a Mandalorian Movie

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Prior to the release of The Mandalorian Season 3, Jon Favreau revealed that he had already written the fourth season. For a period of time, at least, the plan was for things to proceed as normal with The Mandalorian remaining as a television property. Things changed during the Hollywood strikes of 2023, when Lucasfilm reportedly re-evaluated its upcoming slate and decided to push forward with a Mandalorian movie instead of another season (via THR). This was perhaps the first sign that Disney’s creative strategy was evolving, and decisions the Mouse House and Lucasfilm have made in the time since have only strengthened that stance.

After spending most of the 2020s operating in the streaming TV space, Lucasfilm seems to be shifting back to theatrical features. While there continues to be new Star Wars content made for Disney+ (Maul – Shadow Lord and Ahsoka Season 2), films appear to be the priority again. Lucasfilm has Star Wars: Starfighter scheduled for May 2027, and at last year’s Star Wars Celebration, former studio president Kathleen Kennedy outlined a number of new movies that are in various stages of development. Interestingly, there were no new live-action TV shows announced. Once Ahsoka Season 2 comes out, there aren’t any other series coming through the pipeline.

When you consider Disney telling Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy that “streaming is dead,” this pivot back to films is all the more understandable. An argument can be made that the peak streaming era is now over, as production budgets rose to the point where the model simply wasn’t sustainable long-term. This isn’t to say that things can’t change down the line; perhaps one day, there will be a new slate of Star Wars TV shows making their way to streaming (after all, Lucasfilm isn’t completely abandoning Disney+). However, for the time being, movies are the primary focus.

Details about Favreau’s scripts for The Mandalorian Season 4 have been kept under wraps, but based on how things have gone behind the scenes at Lucasfilm, it’s safe to assume that there weren’t any story reasons for why the show was abandoned in favor of a movie (i.e. the narrative made more sense for a single feature than an 8-episode TV season). This seems to be a decision that was motivated by Disney’s changing business practices, which place less of an emphasis on new content for streaming. The Mandalorian and Grogu was likely chosen to be the first movie in this new era of Lucasfilm because the popularity of Grogu makes it a relatively safe box office bet (questionable marketing campaign notwithstanding).

Will The Mandalorian Season 4 Ever Happen?

As exciting as it is that Star Wars is finally returning to the big screen after an extended hiatus, one can’t help but wonder what this means for the prospect of The Mandalorian Season 4. Late last year, Favreau admitted that he still had all of his Season 4 scripts “sitting on my desk.” From what he’s said, it sounds like those scripts were not repurposed to be the foundation for The Mandalorian and Grogu. The film is apparently something else entirely that was created from the ground up to fit the structure of a blockbuster movie — something Favreau has plenty of experience with (Iron Man, The Lion King).

Though The Mandalorian Season 4 still exists, that doesn’t mean it will ever see the light of day. When we asked Favreau about the possibility of a fourth season last year at Star Wars Celebration Japan, he said, “Can’t really speak to that right now,” emphasizing that his attention was on the new movie. Rumors have suggested that The Mandalorian Season 4 will not happen; if the film is successful, a sequel will get the green light, but a disappointing performance could spell the end of the road for Din Djarin and his adorable Mandalorian apprentice. Word is that if The Mandalorian and Grogu underwhelms, Dave Filoni’s New Republic movie could find itself on thin ice.

Again, it’s telling that Lucasfilm seemingly doesn’t have any new live-action TV shows in the works after Ahsoka Season 2. This lends credence to the speculation that The Mandalorian Season 4 has been scrapped. Though the series has been a hit for Disney+, a new season would obviously require a tremendous amount of time and resources. Given Disney’s opinion on the current state of the streaming landscape, the studio may feel that it’s best to put the TV show on ice moving forward and instead focus on new Star Wars movies, which can be massive box office hits before attracting large viewership on Disney+.

Disney and Lucasfilm are likely waiting to see how The Mandalorian and Grogu performs before making a decision about the brand’s future. The good news is that The Mandalorian and Grogu reportedly sports the lowest production budget of any of Disney’s Star Wars movies, meaning it doesn’t need to break the bank to become profitable. Assuming hype picks up as we get closer to the movie’s release date (the latest Mandalorian and Grogu trailer was a step in the right direction), the film should be in good shape for a healthy box office run. Then, Din Djarin and Grogu won’t have to return to streaming for their next adventure; they can continue to be movie stars.

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