Jon Favreau’s Mandalorian Season 4 Update Isn’t What Star Wars Fans Want to Hear

When Disney+ launched in November 2019, The Mandalorian was the streaming service’s flagship series, finally bringing the Star Wars franchise to the realm of live-action TV. After three seasons on the small screen, Din Djarin and Grogu are making the leap to the big screen in director Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu, raising questions about the characters’ future on the TV side of things. Speaking with ComicBook at Star Wars Celebration Japan, Favreau was asked if there are still plans for The Mandalorian Season 4 to happen, or if Din Djarin will just be someone who appears in movies from now on. The filmmaker played coy, emphasizing The Mandalorian & Grogu is his top priority currently.

“Can’t really speak to that right now,” Favreau said. “Right now, I’m focused on the film, and that’s gonna be coming out Memorial Day of ’26.”

In early 2024, around the time The Mandalorian & Grogu was announced, it was reported that The Mandalorian Season 4 was also in development. However, in the time since, Lucasfilm has not confirmed a continuation of the hit TV series. After Andor Season 2 premieres later this month, the only live-action Star Wars show officially coming through the pipeline is Ahsoka Season 2, which recently started filming.

After developing numerous TV series over the past handful of years, Lucasfilm seems to be making a concentrated effort to get Star Wars movies back on track. The studio kicked off Celebration Japan with a showcase spotlighting various big-screen efforts. In addition to The Mandalorian & Grogu, Lucasfilm shared details about Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter (releasing May 2027) and confirmed a handful of other movies are actively in development.

While it’s encouraging Favreau didn’t come out and say The Mandalorian Season 4 won’t ever happen, some fans might be disappointed by his response. It sounds like a new season of the show would be a long way away (if it even comes to fruition), as Favreau is (understandably) focused on getting the movie finished ahead of its release date. Whether or not The Mandalorian continues on TV would probably depend on how the stories for other New Republic era projects shake out. Dave Filoni has his own film planned, which is said to be a culmination of sorts for storylines that have run throughout The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. If that movie closes the book on notable arcs, there might not be a natural path for another season of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is undoubtedly an exciting proposition, bringing Star Wars back to theaters for the first time since 2019. However, a case can be made it would be a shame if the titular characters never returned to their TV roots. There’s no denying that Star Wars spectacle deserves to be seen on the biggest screen, but television comes with the benefits of long-form storytelling, allowing creatives to flesh out narratives in ways that aren’t possible in film. Din Djarin and Grogu have resonated as much as they have because audiences have spent so much time with them over the course of three full seasons. Hopefully The Mandalorian Season 4 is still in the cards; Disney will surely want some kind of new Star Wars programming to boost subscriptions for the streaming service.