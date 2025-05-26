New The Mandalorian Season 4 Rumor Isn’t What Star Wars Fans Want to Hear



Lucasfilm is reportedly shifting its strategy for its flagship Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, with plans for a fourth season said to be off the table, according to prominent scooper DanielRPK. Instead, the beloved adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu are set to continue, and potentially conclude, on the big screen with the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu. If true, this development marks a significant turn for the series that launched Disney+ and has been a cornerstone of the Star Wars universe’s expansion. Furthermore, the success or failure of Din Djarin’s theatrical outing will determine the ultimate fate of the titular bounty hunter and his Force-sensitive foundling, impacting other interconnected projects within the Star Wars galaxy.

“There won’t be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian, but if the movie succeeds, a sequel will be made,” DanielRPK said on his Patreon page. “However, if it flops, it will serve as the final chapter for Mando and could also put Filoni’s movie at risk,” he added. While series creator Jon Favreau has remained non-committal publicly about the show’s future beyond the film, telling ComicBook that he’s focused on the movie right now and couldn’t comment on The Mandalorian Season 4, the scooper’s information points to a more decisive behind-the-scenes plan.

While any scooper information should be taken with a grain of salt, DaniealRPK highlights the considerable pressure riding on The Mandalorian & Grogu. Not only does it carry the weight of concluding the Mandalorian’s current narrative arc if it underperforms, but its failure could also negatively impact the broader interconnected storyline Dave Filoni is developing, which is expected to culminate in a major theatrical event film. Lucasfilm has been carefully seeding plot threads across The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka that are anticipated to converge in Filoni’s movie, and a stumble by one of its main projects could lead to a re-evaluation of those ambitious plans.

Everything We Know About The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian & Grogu is the first Star Wars theatrical release since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, a controversial movie that displeased critics and fans alike. Favreau, the creative force behind The Mandalorian series, directs the upcoming film and serves as a producer alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer. Favreau also penned the screenplay, meaning that Lucasfilm is betting high on his ability to draw people into theater. Production on The Mandalorian & Grogu wrapped in October 2024, with a surprisingly small production budget of approximately $166.4 million in “qualified expenditures,” less than the Sequel Trilogy films, all of which soared beyond $260 million. Pedro Pascal is expected to return as Din Djarin.

Filoni will make his big-screen debut in The Mandalorian & Grogu, reprising his role as Trapper Wolf, a veteran X-wing pilot who served the New Republic. Filoni portrayed this character in four episodes across the three seasons of The Mandalorian, where Wolf often appeared alongside other New Republic pilots, including Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), encountering Din Djarin during patrols and engaging threats in the Outer Rim. In addition, Sigourney Weaver has been cast to play a new character, a seasoned Rebellion veteran pilot who dispatches Din Djarin on his mission. Her character is described as experienced, knowledgeable about space, and politically committed.

Furthermore, Jonny Coyne has been cast as an Imperial Warlord, while Jeremy Allen White is reportedly voicing Rotta the Hutt, son of Jabba. Katee Sackhoff’s return as Bo-Katan Kryze remains unconfirmed, but the actress has made cryptic comments indicating she’s in the movie. The plot of The Mandalorian & Grogu is rumored to involve Din Djarin rescuing Rotta the Hutt, with the bounty hunter Embo from The Clone Wars potentially serving as the primary antagonist. The movie is also expected to establish groundwork for Filoni’s larger New Republic-era film, which is rumored to feature the final battle against Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 22, 2026.

What are your hopes for The Mandalorian & Grogu movie, and do you think it's the right move to potentially end the series for a film?