10 Strongest Dinosaurs in the Jurassic Park Franchise, Ranked by Power

The Jurassic Park franchise has been delivering huge dinosaur spectacles to the big screen for decades, and its giant lizard characters are undeniably the stars of the franchise. Ever since the release of Jurassic Park in 1993, the cinematic potential of dinosaurs has been clear, and they have regularly been featured on the big screen. The movie’s sequels developed into one of the best movie franchises in modern cinema, and though all the Jurassic Park movies follow human characters, the dinosaurs are always the biggest attraction for audiences. In that way, the franchise is much like the fictional theme park it’s named for.

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While the quality of the franchise isn’t entirely consistent, one thing that remains intact in every Jurassic Park and World movie is the focus on just how dangerous and powerful dinosaurs can be. Each of the movies features at least one remarkably powerful dinosaur, usually in the form of a dangerous predator that the human characters must contend with. Of all the incredibly strong dinosaurs in the franchise, here are the 10 most powerful, ranked by their individual strength.

10) Atrociraptor (Jurassic World: Dominion)

The Atrociraptors feature most heavily in the franchise in Jurassic World: Dominion, with one of the movie’s most exciting action scenes following Owen Grady escaping a pack of the dinosaurs on a motorbike. The city chase highlights how fast and resourceful the Atrociraptors can be, and the preceding scene establishes how vicious and efficient they can be. The only thing that stops them from being more powerful than other dinosaurs of a similar size is the way they have been trained to attack on command. This only really makes them seem as dangerous as the Jurassic Park movies’ human villains, as their bloodlust appears to be under a modicum of control.

9) Velociraptor (Jurassic Park)

The Jurassic Park franchise has had many great Velociraptor scenes. As they’re one of the few dinosaur species to have featured in almost every entry into the franchise, there’s plenty of evidence to draw on to establish that they’re among Jurassic Park‘s fiercest dinosaurs. In terms of raw power, the Velociraptors of the franchise certainly aren’t the strongest, but their cunning and their ability to work in packs augment their natural speed to make them particularly dangerous. In a one-on-one fight, however, they pale in comparison to some of the much bigger species featured in the franchise.

8) Indoraptor (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)

Building on previous Jurassic Park movies’ Velociraptor designs, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom introduced the Indoraptor, a hybrid of the franchise’s Velociraptors and the Indominus Rex, splicing the latter’s DNA with the former’s. The result is a species more powerful than the Velociraptor, as it possesses many of the qualities of the Indominus Rex, effectively serving as a faster and more compact iteration of Jurassic World‘s fearsome predator. However, its smaller size makes the Indoraptor relatively weak compared to some of the franchise’s other powerful dinosaurs, despite being an incredibly strong hybrid in its own right.

7) Spinosaurus (Jurassic Park III)

Though it’s often considered one of the worst entries into the franchise, Jurassic Park III features some of the scariest scenes in the Jurassic Park franchise. Several of these come courtesy of the Spinosaurus, who serves as one of the movie’s main antagonists. While the Spinosaurus isn’t the most obviously powerful species in the franchise, Jurassic Park III sees it track the humans across both land and sea, remaining undetected for some time while doing so. Its stealth potential, combined with its strength, makes the Spinosaurus deceptively powerful.

6) Carnotaurus (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)

The Carnotaurus is one of the species in the Jurassic Park franchise that’s often overlooked. An apex predator, the Carnotaurus first appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and despite being one of the franchise’s smaller carnivores, it’s surprisingly strong. As well as being wickedly fast, the Carnotaurus was shown overpowering dinosaurs far bigger than itself, indicating that it’s deceptively strong in spite of its smaller size. It was also explained to have been too aggressive to display at Jurassic World, which is another indicator of just how dangerous a creature the Carnotaurus is.

5) Therizinosaurus (Jurassic World: Dominion)

As well as making Jurassic Park characters seem worse than they were in the original movies, Jurassic World: Dominion introduced the Therizinosaurus into the franchise. The Therizinosaurus in the movie is blind, but still manages to efficiently track its prey using sound and scent, and eventually forms part of the movie’s climactic dinosaur battle. Its long, sharp claws are a powerful weapon, and considering the way it’s shown to use them in a fight, it’s one of the most dangerous species in the franchise.

4) Tyrannosaurus Rex (Jurassic Park)

The Jurassic Park franchise has many incredible T-Rex scenes, starting with the iconic sequence in the first movie. Throughout the various stories in the franchise, the Tyrannosaurus Rex is regularly featured and has been shown on numerous occasions to be one of the most powerful and dangerous predators in the dinosaur kingdom. Possessing the most powerful bite force of any terrestrial animal, the T-Rex is also incredibly resourceful and often manages to come out on top even against incredibly dangerous foes.

3) Gigantosaurus (Jurassic World: Dominion)

The first appearance of the Gigantosaurus in the franchise came in Jurassic World: Dominion, where the dinosaur was crowned the franchise’s apex predator even above the mighty T-Rex. Within the franchise, the Gigantosaurus clearly outclasses the T-Rex in size and strength, leading to it serving as the main antagonist of Jurassic World: Dominion‘s story. In the end, it took the combined might of the T-Rex and the Therizinosaurus to take down the Gigantosaurus, with the two deadly species opting to work together to battle the incredibly powerful threat.

2) Mosasaurus (Jurassic World)

While the Mosasaurus isn’t as heavily featured in the franchise as some other species, it’s often considered one of the best dinosaurs in the Jurassic World movies. Its obvious limitation is that it’s water-locked and therefore isn’t equipped to compete with the franchise’s land-dwelling species. However, its sheer size and power are plain to see, especially in Jurassic World’s climactic scene, when the Mosasaurus emerges from the water to drag the Indominus Rex to its death. On balance, it’s clearly one of the strongest dinosaurs in the franchise, despite being one of the few aquatic species prominently featured.

1) Indominus Rex (Jurassic World)

It’s pretty clear that the Indominus Rex is one of the scariest Jurassic Park dinosaurs. Created by combining the DNA of various other species, the Indominus Rex possesses qualities of several of the other powerful dinosaurs on this list. Primarily modeled after a Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Indominus Rex was bigger, stronger, tougher, and smarter. This cocktail of dinosaur DNA makes the Indominus Rex the most fearsome creature in the Jurassic Park franchise so far, both in terms of its intellect and the sheer power that it commands.

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