One of the Decade’s Best Animated Movies Finally Gets the Sequel Update We’ve Been Waiting For

DreamWorks has created some of the best examples of animated movies in recent memory, with some of the biggest examples taking place in a magical, fairy tale land. The green ogre known as Shrek might have first landed in 2001, but the Mike Myers-voiced swamp dweller has helped create a world where supporting characters can stand on their own. With Shrek’s fifth movie set to land in 2027, seeing the ogre return after being away from the silver screen for nearly two decades, another of the popular DreamWorks characters might be looking to make their return as well.

According to longtime cinephile DanielRPK, a new Puss In Boots movie is in production, following the successful entry of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. Releasing in 2022, the movie became a box office smash, garnering close to $500 million at the box office worldwide. The Last Wish remains the most recent adventure from the “Shrek Universe,” though it’s become clear recently that DreamWorks isn’t finished with Shrek and his friends by a long shot. Alongside the upcoming Shrek 5 and this potential Puss in Boots sequel, the animation studio is working on a spin-off movie focusing on Donkey and Dragon raising their offspring. Confirmed by Eddie Murphy in a previous interview, Shrek’s universe is planning to get a lot bigger in the future.

Far From The Last Wish

dreamworks

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish became a fan-favourite entry in the Shrek franchise for countless reasons, with the titular character dodging death while trying to find meaning in life. Pursued by a wolf who just so happens to be death itself, Puss manages to find some new friends while also giving viewers some wild action scenes to boot. In a post-credits stinger, we see that Puss is sailing his way back to “Far Far Away,” the land that started it all for Shrek and his allies. Despite this scene, Antonio Banderas, the voice of Puss in Boots, has yet to be confirmed for 2027’s Shrek 5. Fingers crossed that the entirety of the gang will return in this highly anticipated sequel.

To date, the story of Shrek 5 has yet to be revealed, though Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy won’t be the only major voice actors making up the cast. Earlier this year, the movie released a “cast announcement” that confirmed the return of many of the original cast, while also adding Zendaya to the roster. Set to play the part of a grown-up Felicia, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star joining the film proves that it will take place quite some time after the events of Shrek: Forever After. Considering just how big Shrek and his friends have become, thanks in large part to internet memes, we have to imagine that this sequel will make serious bank at the box office, whether Puss in Boots is a part of it or not.

