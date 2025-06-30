5 Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Fan Theories We’re Obsessed With

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiered two years ago this month, and tragically, we’re another two years out from what is sure to be a breathtaking conclusion of the animated trilogy with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The long wait feels particularly cruel since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ended with on a cliffhanger with Miles meeting the Earth-42 version of himself. Since there is no Spider-Man in that universe — the radioactive spider was transported into Miles’s Earth-1610 and bit him instead — Earth-42 Miles has become a villain, The Prowler. The reveal left us at the edge of our seats and with our heads spinning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So how are we biding the time until Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 4, 2027? Diving into each and every fan theory on TikTok, of course! Here are our top five we hope are in fact part of the franchise’s third installment:

1) Beyond the Spider-Verse Will Open with an Epic Spider-Team and Earth-42 Sinister Six Battle

We’re obsessed with this theory from popular creator Supes for a number of reasons. Not only would a Spider-Team versus Sinister Six battle be an epic way to kick off the film, it would be an awesome, action-packed way to get us reoriented in the Spider-Verse after four years away. Furthermore, the Beyond the Spider-Verse footage shown at CinemaCon earlier this year indicates that Supes might be on the right track here. Green mentions that Sony showed footage of Miles fighting Prowler Miles. It’s very likely that the clips shown at CinemaCon were smaller moments within a larger battle that involves more players…like the Spider-Team we see at the end of the last movie and this universe’s version of the Sinister Six.

2) Miguel Got Miles’ Canon Events Wrong

Creator Shelby Hallow isn’t the only fan online claiming Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 got canon events wrong, but we love her explanation. She doesn’t believe that Miles’ major canon event is his dad’s death. In explaining that nearly all Spiders lose a family member, mentor, plus a close friend and/or significant other to become the hero they’re destined to be. However, both versions of Miles – our protagonist from Earth-1610 and the Earth-42 Prowler version of Miles we meet at the end of the movie, have lost either their father OR their Uncle Aaron. Therefore, by Shelby’s reasoning, Miles is slated to lose, or at the very least be emotionally estranged from, a non-family mentor like Peter B. Parker or Gwen.

We really hope this isn’t true, we also can’t forget that Earth-1610 Miles wasn’t destined to be Spider-Man. He’s an anomaly, therefore do the canon rules even apply to him? For Peter B. and Gwen’s sake, we hope not. We also really hope someone other than Miguel clears up how canon events work in Beyond the Spider-Verse. While the fans may not agree on much, we all seem to feel that Spider-Man 2099 is either mistaken, or hiding something when it comes to the canon.

3) Miles Will Enlist Earth-42 Miles /The Prowler to Help Him

Going off the theory that Miguel’s canon event theory is flawed and the rules may not apply to Miles, an anomaly, Alex Brizard takes it a step further. He believes that through enlisting Earth-42 Miles to help him, they will be available to save everyone, along with keeping the universes in tact by working together. Brizard references Miles’s pointing out that one can have their cake and eat it too if they have two cakes. In Beyond the Spider-Verse, the two cakes are the two Miles who team up to save their loved ones and keep the multiverse in tact. Given that some of the footage screened at CinemaCon from Beyond the Spider-Verse also includes the two Miles working together in addition to squaring off, we like where Alex is headed with this one.

Also shoutout to Evan’s theory that Beyond the Spider-Verse will include a live-action Miles Morales. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has previously said they’re waiting for the animated Spider-Verse trilogy to complete before the character formally enters the live-action MCU. What better way to introduce the next major incarnation of Miles than for him to be passed the torch by his animated self?

4) Miguel Will Redeem Himself by Sacrificing Himself to Save Miles

While Miguel was certainly an antagonist in Across the Spider-Verse, at the end of the day, he’s still a Spider-Man. Creator @kailazi points out that though Miles and Miguel spent most of Across the Spider-Verse at odds, it would make a very meaningful turn of events and arc for Miguel if he saw the error of his ways. Especially since the general consensus is that he’s definitely got a few things wrong about the multiverse. Furthermore, sacrificing himself for Miles would be a tragic, but certainly powerful way to redeem himself after the chase through Nueva York in Across the Spider-Verse.

5) Miles and Gwen’s Universes Will Merge

Out of the all the fan theories circulating about Beyond the Spider-Verse, this may be the one we’re most obsessed with. Ryan and Daniel from Just the Nobodys Podcast break down all the visual hinting and foreshadowing throughout both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse that could potentially support this. Universes merging rather than catastrophically colliding in an incursion would be a big departure from most of Marvel’s multiversal rules, but if any film could pull it off, it would likely be Beyond the Spider-Verse. Plus, we’re suckers for a happy ending, and would love to see what a blended universe where Peter and Gwen get to coexist would look like.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into theaters June 4, 2027. Until then, drop your fan theories in the comments below.