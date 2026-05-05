12 MCU Character Deaths That Nobody Saw Coming, Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured many shocking moments, but some of the franchise’s most memorable deaths were completely unexpected. Since its inception, the MCU has grown into one of the most expansive and successful movie franchises of all time. That success has been built not just on the action-packed stories adapted from the pages of Marvel Comics, but also from moments of intense and heartfelt drama involving beloved characters. Some of the hardest-hitting moments in the movies of the MCU are its deaths, when established characters meet their end in high-stakes scenarios, resulting in memorable and often heartbreaking scenes.

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Over the years, there have been a number of shocking MCU deaths, but some weren’t entirely unexpected. For example, Iron Man’s heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame was something that many fans predicted, considering the narrative weight of the movie’s story and its place in the MCU’s timeline. However, there have also been many MCU deaths that nobody predicted, making them all the more impactful for their sudden and unexpected nature.

12) Phil Coulson

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Perhaps the most emotional moment in all of the MCU’s Phase 1 was the death of Agent Phil Coulson. The SHIELD agent had proved instrumental in gathering the heroes that would become the MCU’s founding Avengers, and his confrontation with Loki that ended in his death ultimately became the catalyst for the team to officially form. Considering he was an unpowered character standing against a villainous god, his death perhaps shouldn’t have seemed quite so unexpected, but the sheer gravity of his death was something that nobody saw coming.

11) Heimdall

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Despite being a relatively minor MCU character, Heimdall managed to secure the love of the majority of the franchise’s fans. The all-seeing Asgardian played a key role in the first three Thor movies before being abruptly killed by Thanos and his forces in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War. Considering his powerful nature and the fact that he was relatively unimportant in terms of the wider MCU, his death was not something that fans had foreseen ahead of Infinity War‘s release.

10) Black Widow

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When it comes to MCU deaths that completely wrecked fans, few were as unexpected as Black Widow’s. Avengers: Endgame saw the MCU’s heroes gathering the Infinity Stones in order to reverse Thanos’ snap, and the scene in which Black Widow fought to sacrifice herself for the Soul Stone was truly heartbreaking. While at least one major death was expected from Endgame, Black Widow never seemed the likely candidate, ensuring that her death hit all the harder when it happened.

9) He Who Remains

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Not all of the biggest MCU deaths happened in movies, as proven by Loki‘s season 1 finale. After arriving at the Citadel at the End of Time, Loki came face to face with He Who Remains, revealed to be a variant of Kang the Conqueror. The first confirmed appearance of such a powerful villain came to a sudden end with the death of He Who Remains, which ultimately proved a death that very few people had actually suspected would happen.

8) Talos

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Though it’s widely considered the worst MCU TV show, Secret Invasion featured some shocking moments. One of these was the show’s second big death, when Gravik killed Talos. After Talos had played a major role in the events of Captain Marvel and then served as one of Nick Fury’s closest friends, his death wasn’t something that many expected, especially considering Secret Invasion had already killed off a long-standing character in Maria Hill early on.

7) Loki

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One of just a few MCU villains who turned into heroes, Loki is one of the most popular characters in the entire franchise. He has developed a reputation for cheating death within the MCU, but his first real death came in Avengers: Infinity War, and it was truly heartbreaking. Standing against Thanos proved fatal for Loki, with the God of Mischief dying in the movie’s opening scene in a moment that very few fans could have predicted.

6) Taskmaster

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Taskmaster’s ending is one of the MCU’s most controversial deaths, largely because of how abrupt and unexpected it was. The franchise’s version of the character was considerably different from that of the comics, but her swift and sudden demise in Thunderbolts* was still an incredibly shocking moment. Having hardly appeared in the movie at all despite prominent billing, Taskmaster’s death was unexpected for many fans who were left reeling after Thunderbolts* unceremoniously ended her MCU story.

5) The Illuminati

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The appearance of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was one of the most talked-about inclusions ahead of the movie’s release. However, the team of powerful heroes met a shockingly sudden end at the magical hands of the Scarlet Witch, dying painful and gruesome deaths when facing off against the villain. Seeing such powerful heroes immediately killed with such ease was something nobody truly expected, especially as they had only made a brief appearance before it happened.

4) Foggy Nelson

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There have been a few unfair deaths in the MCU to date, but none surpass the abrupt and heart-wrenching murder of Foggy Nelson. Shortly after appearing in Daredevil: Born Again season 1, Foggy is shot and killed by Bullseye in one of 2025’s most shocking MCU moments. Considering how important the character’s role had been in every previous Daredevil story, Foggy’s death was as unexpected as it was upsetting, even though it served as the catalyst for much of Born Again‘s narrative.

3) Gamora

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Gamora might be one of the MCU’s resurrected dead characters, but that doesn’t distract from how sudden and unexpected her initial demise really was. After encountering Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan shocked audiences by sacrificing his beloved adopted daughter in order to retrieve the Soul Stone. It was just one of many Infinity War moments that left audiences reeling, and Gamora’s death remains one of the movie’s most shocking and tragic moments.

2) Quicksilver

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If ever there was an MCU character who deserved more attention than they got, it’s Quicksilver. Pietro Maximoff was introduced as a villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron, then died heroically shortly after switching sides to help the Avengers. Considering he had only just made his MCU debut, his death was not one that fans saw coming, which he even seemed to reference himself with his final words. It remains one of the most unexpected deaths in MCU history, as well as one of the most wasteful considering the character’s potential.

1) Aunt May

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There have been many tragic Spider-Man movie moments over the years, but none as unexpected as Aunt May’s death in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an inversion of Uncle Ben’s traditional death being a driving force behind Peter Parker’s transformation into Spider-Man, the demise of Aunt May proved to be an emotional and largely unexpected development in the hero’s MCU story. It was shocking, heartbreaking, and completely unexpected, cementing it as one of the most memorable deaths in the entire MCU.

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