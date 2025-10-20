7 Minor MCU Characters You Forgot Were Awesome

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of characters. With so many heroes, anti-heroes, and villains, it’s hard to keep track of them all. Yet, some of the most interesting figures are the ones nobody immediately thinks of when talking about the MCU’s coolest, powerful, or memorable characters. While everyone remembers the big names like the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, or even the Thunderbolts and the Fantastic Four, there are characters who delivered amazing moments, have their own personality, and still somehow fly under the radar. You don’t exactly forget they exist; you just forget how amazing they are in general.

Here are 7 minor MCU characters who absolutely deserve more recognition for being fantastic and genuinely interesting.

7) Crossbones

Crossbones (aka Brock Rumlow) had all the potential to be one of the MCU’s most consistent villains (especially considering his comic book history), but ended up more as a minor character. He starts off as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and ends up blowing up early in Captain America: Civil War, basically serving as a plot device to split the Avengers. It’s a shame, because his look and sheer brutality had the kind of energy the MCU rarely taps into: a straight-up military villain, no monologues, just pure chaos.

He’s easy to forget because of his limited screen time, but if you actually pay attention, you’ll see he left a real mark. Crossbones brought an actual threat to Steve Rogers, which is something the MCU sometimes forgets is satisfying to watch. If he had survived, he probably would have been a great recurring enemy – the kind of guy who shows up on multiple missions, constantly getting under the heroes’ skin. Unfortunately, he was wasted. The truth is, it’s not always about the heroes, and sometimes awesome characters can be villains like him.

6) Adam Warlock

If there’s one character who deserved a lot more, it’s Adam Warlock. The MCU spent years building up the mystery around him, and when he finally showed up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the impact was much smaller than expected. Instead of the cosmic messiah from the comics, fans got a golden teenager trying to figure out the world and make fewer mistakes. Was the choice fun? Sure, but it left a lot of people unsure whether to laugh or take him seriously. It was a mix of feelings, and in the end, it’s hard not to feel a little disappointed at how minor he ended up being in the universe.

Warlock has charisma, basically coming across as a superhero-in-training with human flaws and a slightly awkward heart. He might not have shone as much as expected, but the potential is there, and everyone knows it. Maybe it’s not too late for the MCU to figure out what to do with him – he could still become one of the most powerful and interesting figures on Marvel’s cosmic side. Right now, he might seem more promising than fully awesome to some, but the credit is still there.

5) Erik Selvig

Remember when the MCU actually had scientists trying to make sense of the chaos before superheroes became the norm? Erik Selvig was the perfect example of that. He shows up in three Thor movies, The Avengers, and Avengers: Age of Ultron as the guy always trying to give a rational explanation for stuff that clearly has no explanation. And somehow, he makes it work really well. Even when he’s completely out of control in Thor: The Dark World, the character still has a certain honesty that grounds the audience. People connect with him easily, and yet he’s one of those minor characters who gets forgotten when listing awesome MCU figures.

So why is he on this list exactly? Selvig keeps the MCU grounded. He represents the “human side” of it – all those ordinary people caught up in god wars and alien invasions who still try to figure everything out scientifically. Nowadays, with the franchise getting crazier and deeper into the multiverse, it’s easy to forget how much he helped balance things. He was never the flashiest character, but without him, the MCU probably wouldn’t feel as credible.

4) Darcy Lewis

She started as a no-filter intern in Thor and somehow became one of the MCU’s most beloved characters. Darcy Lewis is sarcastic, straightforward, and always seems two seconds away from making a line that breaks the fourth wall. That alone would be enough to put her on this list. When she returned in WandaVision (and later in Thor: Love and Thunder), it was like catching up with an old friend who’s grown up but still has that same sharp sense of humor. But what makes her truly awesome goes beyond that, because she’s also incredibly smart and, like Erik Selvig, human. And in a universe full of superheroes, humanity can be surprisingly necessary.

While other characters explain the multiverse or fight monsters, she’s the one asking the questions everyone else is thinking. Darcy could easily have been just a comic relief, but she became a solid character, balancing that humor with effortless intelligence. She’s funny without trying too hard, smart without being arrogant, and always says what the audience is thinking – making her essential to the MCU in a way a lot of people forget.

3) Heimdall

It might even seem weird to put Heimdall on this list, since he’s clearly important to the story and most people remember him. Still, he’s a character who doesn’t immediately come to mind, probably because he appeared so briefly. Unfortunately, he never got a major arc, but he was always relevant and added real weight to every scene he was in. When he dies in Avengers: Infinity War, it’s one of the quietly saddest moments in the movie, and the audience feels it, because you realize just how much he was holding things together behind the scenes.

Also, what makes Heimdall really cool is how understated he is. He was Asgard’s guardian, the first to notice danger, and the last to give up protecting his people. He’s often underestimated because, in a superhero universe, the spotlight usually goes to the loudest battles and flashiest characters – while Heimdall operates quietly but decisively. That balance of power, duty, and sacrifice is what makes him such an incredible character, even if he’s a minor one.

2) Baron Zemo

This is the kind of villain that makes you think, “How does a guy with no superpowers manage to mess up heroes who fly, have super strength, and wield otherworldly technology?” In Captain America: Civil War, Baron Zemo basically tears the Avengers apart from the inside out. He’s not out punching, blowing up buildings, or firing beams – he observes, studies, and exploits each of their human weaknesses. The split between Steve and Tony? 100% his doing. He proves that intelligence and patience can be just as deadly.

We’re talking about a character built on the principle of “less is more,” and that’s exactly what makes him awesome. His return in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier only reinforces that status (even if the MCU really wasted him). Any scene Zemo shows up in, he dominates the situation, whether it’s by manipulating or pitting characters against each other. The point is: he manages to be relevant, entertaining, and threatening all at once, and he does it in a way very few MCU villains can.

1) Okoye

Okoye might not exactly be a minor character – it depends on how you look at it. Still, she’s not someone who gets a ton of spotlight in the MCU, especially because she hasn’t been explored the way she should be. Even so, she’s the ultimate example of how someone of her size in the universe can steal the show. Since Black Panther, the general of the Dora Milaje has become iconic. She’s loyal, sharp, and has zero patience for a king’s ego, which makes her absolutely irresistible to watch. Even surrounded by superheroes, Okoye always seems in control, which is rare in the MCU.

On top of that, she also has one of the strongest arcs among supporting characters. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she suffers, fails, and reinvents herself, proving that strength isn’t just about winning battles. She’s one of the few characters who balances intensity, humor, and charisma perfectly. Overall, Okoye isn’t forgotten by fans, but she’s seriously underrated if you think about how awesome she really is. With so many characters in the mix, it’s easier for people to remember others in this category than her.

Which other minor MCU character do you think deserves a spot on this list? Let us know in the comments!