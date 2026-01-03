3 Overlooked Sci-Fi Movies For Fans Of Alien

The Alien franchise is on the come-up. Of course, the first two movies in the series are all-timers, blending science fiction and horror perfectly. The same can’t be said about Alien 3 and most of the movies that follow it. The Alien vs. Predator duology, in particular, fails to bring anything new to the table, venturing into generic action territory. Fortunately, all the misses have woken Ridley Scott and Co. up, and they’re entrusting the Xenomorph to ambitious filmmakers. Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus is a revelation, taking the franchise back to its roots while also introducing new ideas, and Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth may very well be the best project since Aliens.

The only downside of all this Alien goodness is that fans have to wait for more. A follow-up to Romulus is in the works, and Earth has already been renewed for a second season. However, it’s going to take a while for those projects to drop, as rushing them out would be a recipe for disaster. Here are three overlooked sci-fi movies for Alien fans looking to fill the void in their lives.

3) Life

The Alien movies never spare any expense in the cast department, enlisting the help of heavyweights like Sigourney Weaver, Michael Fassbender, and Isabela Merced. The sci-fi movie Life follows the same path by bringing Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Rebecca Ferguson into the fold. They all play members of a space crew that comes into contact with a strange life form. Slowly but surely, they realize their guest is more dangerous than it looks, opening the door for some genuinely great scares. While Life isn’t the Venom prequel many expected it to be, it’s still worth checking out, especially for fans of Ridley Scott’s franchise.

2) Attack the Block

Ripley doesn’t crack many jokes, as she’s far more concerned with living than making people laugh. Maybe she should try to find her funny bone sometime, though, because it works out pretty well for Moses and his friends in the sci-fi comedy Attack the Block. During a holiday celebration in Great Britain, a meteor crashes and unleashes an alien force. A street gang realizes it’s the only thing standing between the Earth and destruction, and it takes to its new role relatively quickly. It’s not all fun and games, though, because Attack the Block features its fair share of blood and gore.

1) Annihilation

Part of the fun of the Alien franchise is uncovering the mystery surrounding the Xenomorph and its origins. Prometheus and its two sequels do a lot of the heavy lifting, but there are still questions that need answering. Well, the Netflix film Annihilation is all about questions, as its plot is complicated for viewers to wrap their heads around. The important thing to remember is that it’s about a crew of scientists who enter a strange territory on Earth that alters all the plants and animals that live there.

