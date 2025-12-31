2025’s Biggest New Sci-fi Show Gets a Season 2 Update That Fans Don’t Want to Hear Right Now

In 2025, science fiction fans had a lot to look forward to on television. The year not only kicked off with the highly anticiapted return of Severance on Apple TV, but the streamer gave us the a brand new genre show to obsessive over with Murderbot. Syfy debuted the underrated comic book adaptation Revival, while FX expanded the Alien franchise planetside with the hit show Alien: Earth. Even Adult Swim satisfied science fiction cravings with the animated series Common Side Effects. Sci-fi was in, and fans were living for it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite all of this success for the genre, the biggest new sci-fi show of the year was a last minute debut with the hit series Pluribus premiering on Apple TV in November and releasing its Season 1 finale just before Christmas. The show quickly became a sensation, with not only a wave of critical acclaim and a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, but viewership vaulting it to become the biggest show ever on Apple TV. With all that success, and the finale arriving just last week, fans are eager for more, which is where the bad news comes in about Pluribus Season 2. Spoilers follow!

Pluribus Season 2 Won’t Be Released for a Long Time

Pluribus has a global premise that has given sci-fi fans a lot to think about. The series follows what happens after an alien virus infects almost all of humanity and turns nearly everyone into a global hive mind that shares conciousness. Carol Sturka (Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seahorn) is just one of 13 people in the world that is immune to the effects of the virus, and despite the jolly exterior of the “Others” carries an extreme distrust for them, for the most part.

The Season 1 finale put Sturka in a unique position, realizing that the Others were working toward making her part of the hivemind, prompting her to make a request that they were obligated to do for her, gifting her an atomic bomb. It’s quite the ending that the series delivered, but the bad news for fans is that even the series was given a two-season order from the jump by Apple, there’s going to be a long wait.

“It’s going to frustrate some folks, just to be honest,” Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan revealed to The Hollywood Reporter about the wait for Season 2. “We work at the speed we work at, much like glaciers melt at the speed that they melt at. For my own sake, as much as anybody, selfishly, I wish we could get this job done quicker because I don’t know how many years I’ve got left. I still want to do more things, but I go slower than I used to. So it’s going to be a while between seasons; it just is. Unless we invent a time machine or figure out how to stop time, it’s just the nature of the beast.”

To Gilligan’s point, Pluribus‘ first season was delayed by the Writer’s Guild strike of 2023, with production not starting until February of 2024 and concluding in September of that year. Furthermore, filming on the series was a globe-hopping affair, with production mostly set up in Albuquerque but with cameras also rolling in Las Vegas, Spain, and the Canary Islands. Given the timeline of the first season’s production, and that Season 2 of Pluribus hasn’t even finished writing yet, we’re look at potentially a two-year gap, or more, between new episodes. Fans are sadly used to this kind of timeline with TV shows, but the good news about this gap is that it gives new fans plenty of time to catch up and become just as obsessed as the rest of us.