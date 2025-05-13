Attack the Block 2 Gets a Hopeful Update From John Boyega, “The Story Is Crazy”

John Boyega has delivered an optimistic update on the long-awaited sequel to Attack the Block, confirming he has read a script draft by director Joe Cornish and is incredibly enthusiastic about what’s in store for his character, Moses. This news, shared by Boyega during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, is a significant beacon of hope for fans who have eagerly anticipated a return to the world of the 2011 cult classic. The original film was celebrated for its unique blend of sci-fi horror, comedy, and sharp social commentary, and it famously served as a major launchpad for Boyega’s international career. As such, the actor’s passion and his conviction that the sequel will materialize, especially with teases of a “crazy” story, make us hopeful for Attack the Block 2.

“I’ve read it, man,” Boyega said about reading the script for Attack the Block 2. “It’s cool, bro. It’s cool. Yeah, I’ve read it. Joe Cornish has done a phenomenal job on his draft. And we’re just cooking it to make it right for everyone. And we obviously need more money for those aliens. We want it to look really good for that 2026 crowd. But for us, it’s just about developing the story, and making sure Moses and the rest of the characters that we have left are fully hashed out before bringing it out and going to shoot. But I’m very passionate and very willing that we will shoot Attack the Block 2. It will happen. You’re going to have to see, but the story is crazy. I’ve got to get in the gym, Jesus.”

Boyega’s reference to wanting the aliens to “look real good for that 2026 crowd” is an exciting detail, as it could suggest the team is potentially eyeing a release in the relatively near future. Furthermore, his candid comment about having to go to the gym strongly teases an action-packed sequel that will demand a high level of physicality from its lead. At the end of the original Attack the Block, Moses was last seen being taken away in a police van, hailed as a hero by the block’s residents for saving them from the alien invasion, despite his earlier transgressions. This sets the stage for a sequel that could explore where life has taken him since that defining night, and how he steps back into a heroic role, presumably against an even greater or more complex alien threat.

Attack the Block‘s Legacy Makes a Sequel Essential

Image courtesy of Optimum Releasing

While the original Attack the Block wasn’t an immediate box office behemoth, earning a modest $6.2 million worldwide, its cultural footprint grew substantially over the years. The film quickly garnered critical acclaim. Set on Guy Fawkes Night in South London, the story centered on a teenage street gang, led by Boyega’s Moses, who are forced to defend their council estate from an invasion of ferocious alien creatures. The film was praised for its authentic dialogue, its distinctive creature designs, and its complex portrayal of youth in an urban environment, offering a narrative that was both thrilling and thought-provoking. Beyond launching Boyega’s career before his role in Star Wars, Attack the Block also featured a notable early performance from Jodie Whittaker, who would later take on the iconic role of the Doctor in Doctor Who.

In March 2021, Cornish shared that he and Boyega were actively brainstorming ideas for Attack the Block 2, revealing, “John Boyega was round at my place a few weeks ago and we sat in the garden — socially distanced — talking about story ideas until it was so dark we couldn’t see each other. So, yeah, we’re working on that.” The sequel was officially confirmed in May 2021, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the original film’s release. Joe Cornish and Boyega were announced to be returning, with Boyega also stepping into a producer role. Cornish indicated in early 2023 that the development process was thorough, involving considerable research to ensure the sequel would resonate with the same authenticity and impact as the first, even drawing ambitious comparisons to legendary sequels like Aliens and Terminator 2. Boyega’s latest enthusiastic update strongly suggests that this dedicated development period is about to bear exciting fruit.

