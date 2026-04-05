3 Reasons Jean Grey Is Perfect as the MCU’s First X-Men Member

The recent trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day stirred up quite a buzz, but one of the most significant talking points has been who Sadie Sink could be playing in the upcoming movie. Currently, the running theory is that she is Jean Grey, which would mean not only this fan-favorite character’s introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also, potentially, her role as the MCU’s first X-Men member.

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Both possibilities would be thrilling for myriad reasons. However, when it comes to the latter in particular, there are several reasons why this would be the right move for Marvel, some having to do with the specific heavily rumored casting of Sadie Sink, and some completely separate from that consideration.

Jean Grey’s Powers Make Her A Great Fit For The Current MCU

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Jean Grey is widely regarded as one of the most powerful X-Men, particularly in light of her connection to the Phoenix Force. Among other things, this has included the ability to resurrect herself, which, even among the most powerful MCU characters, is something essentially unheard of. She is also among the most powerful telepaths (if not the most powerful) of the X-Men.

As the MCU gears up for Avengers: Secret Wars, having a being this powerful—and with her specific powers—just makes sense. In fact, especially in light of Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch’s death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU needs a character just like Jean Grey to step in.

A Character As Powerful As Jean Grey Deserves A Leading Role

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In addition to it making sense for the MCU to bring Jean Grey in now given the current trajectory of the franchise, it also makes sense for her to be the first of the X-Men introduced and therefore take on a pivotal role. Jean Grey’s power is immense, but perhaps even more importantly than that, she’s a dynamic, compelling character who should take center stage when she’s finally introduced.

As the MCU seems positioned to focus on mutants moving forward, perhaps following the rumored soft reboot after Secret Wars, it would be a smart move for the franchise to introduce Jean Grey sooner rather than later and allow her to be the character who brings the X-Men into the canon MCU continuity.

The MCU Needs A Win

Image via Netflix

Let’s face it. Since Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has struggled to find its footing. There are some very exciting projects currently in the works, from Avengers: Doomsday later this year to the next installment in the Avengers movies, Secret Wars. However, it’s hardly a secret that the MCU’s movies and shows that followed Endgame were inconsistent in terms of quality. Some, like WandaVision, were excellent, whereas others, like Eternals, were widely ridiculed. The MCU could therefore use a clear win, especially one that pushes the franchise forward.

There is so much fan investment in the idea that Jean Grey is about the enter the MCU, and there’s an equal amount of excitement over the possibility that Sadie Sink will play her. If both things were confirmed, there would no doubt be plenty of fanfare, and that is something the MCU could certainly use.

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