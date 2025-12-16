3 Stephen King Movies That Need a Prequel Series Like IT: Welcome to Derry

The massive success of IT: Welcome to Derry has officially proven that horror fans are desperate for deep dives into Stephen King’s mythology. The HBO prequel captivated audiences by peeling back the layers of Pennywise’s (Bill Skarsgård) history, moving the action to 1962 to explore a hunting cycle 27 years before Andy Muschietti’s IT movies. The show earned a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and dominated streaming charts for weeks, largely because it refused to simply retread the jumpscares of the films. Instead, Welcome to Derry used the television format to flesh out the town’s corrupt history and the systemic rot that allows the dancing clown to thrive, proving that a prequel can be just as terrifying as the main event when handled with care.

Welcome to Derry‘s victory opens the door for other adaptations to receive the same treatment. King’s bibliography is filled with ancient evils and cursed locations that have centuries of backstory, much of which is glossed over in two-hour film runtimes. That’s because, while movies are excellent for focused narratives, they often lack the screen time required to build the generational dread that King excels at writing. A prequel series offers the perfect solution, allowing showrunners to explore the origins of these nightmares and fix the narrative flaws where previous adaptations may have missed the point.

3) 1408

Image courtesy of MGM

The 2007 film adaptation of 1408 is a tight psychological thriller, but it barely scratches the surface of the lore contained in the Dolphin Hotel. In the movie, Mike Enslin (John Cusack) is a skepticism-fueled writer who checks into the titular room to debunk its haunted reputation, only to be tormented by a reality-warping entity. The film establishes that the room has a body count of over 50 deaths, ranging from suicides to bizarre accidents. That single dossier, which hotel manager Gerald Olin (Samuel L. Jackson) reads from with such dread, is essentially a pitch document for a terrifying anthology series. A prequel show of 1408 could turn the room itself into the main character, with each episode or season focusing on a different victim from the hotel’s long history. In addition, the narrative could jump between decades, showcasing the various ways the room manipulates its occupants based on their specific eras and personal traumas.

2) Needful Things

Image courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Needful Things is often cited as one of King’s most entertaining concepts, but the 1993 film failed to capture the sheer scale of the chaos. The story centers on Leland Gaunt (Max von Sydow), a charming elderly proprietor who opens an antique shop in Castle Rock and sells customers their deepest desires in exchange for “favors” that tear the town apart. The movie reduced the story to a standard thriller, rushing through the manipulation tactics that make Gaunt such a formidable villain in the book. A prequel series would have the freedom to follow Gaunt across his centuries of existence, depicting him not just as a shopkeeper, but as an eternal wanderer who has destroyed civilizations one small town at a time.

1) The Shining

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

There is no location in horror history more deserving of the Welcome to Derry treatment than the Overlook Hotel, yet the project has tragically languished in development hell for years. A prequel series titled Overlook was famously in the works at HBO Max under J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company, but the streamer passed on the project in 2021. Despite attempts to shop the series to other platforms like Netflix, it’s been years since we last heard of it.

The Overlook series was intended to chronicle the bloody origins of the hotel, potentially utilizing the “Before the Play” prologue that King originally wrote but cut from the novel. A revived version of the show could focus on the hotel’s construction by robber baron Bob T. Watson in the early 1900s, detailing the accidents and deaths that stained the foundation from day one. It could then move through the decades, depicting the glitz of the 1920s masquerade ball and the scandals that created the ghosts we see in the film, such as the woman in Room 237 or the Grady twins. By focusing on the hotel’s ability to trap souls, the show would make it clear that Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) was not just a man going crazy, but the latest victim in a century-long line of sacrifices.

