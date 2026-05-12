Marvel’s VisionQuest Release Date Officially Confirms When Ultron Returns to the MCU

2026 is set to be a big year for the MCU. Daredevil: Born Again just ended its second season, The Punisher: One Last Kill debuts on Disney+ this week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters in July and, perhaps the most anticipated project, Avengers: Doomsday, arrives in December. But there’s another eagerly anticipated Marvel project that fans have been waiting for for a long time and now, we definitively know that that wait is almost over—and when Ultron is finally returning to the MCU.

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At Disney’s Upfronts on Tuesday, it was announced that VisionQuest, the long-awaited spinoff of WandaVision, will finally arrive on Disney+ on October 14th. The series had previously been noted for a “fall 2026” release so today’s announcement gives fans a specific date to put on the calendar. The series was originally announced to be in development all the way back in October 2022.

VisionQuest Will Conclude the “WandaVision Trilogy” (And It Comes At Just The Right Time

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In terms of overall storytelling, VisionQuest will serve as the last chapter of the story begun in WandaVision. That series saw Vision return having been brought back to “life” but without the humanity the character had previously exhibited prior to the events of Avengers: Endgame and will follow what happened to him after the events of that series. It will also incorporate elements of Agatha All Along, specifically in that the series is set to feature another Maximoff brother—Tommy, whose arrival was set up at the end of Agatha All Along.

But while VisionQuest seems set to put a nice bow on this particular corner of the MCU, it is arriving at a perfect time to see the character potentially return on the larger franchise stage. The series is arriving after Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters, but before Avengers: Doomsday and given that star Paul Bettany has previously suggested that we could potentially see Vision again in Avengers: Secret Wars, it wouldn’t be a huge to stretch to consider that Vision could make an appearance in Doomsday. Even if Vision doesn’t end up appearing in those films, VisionQuest is still going to be an exciting series, further expanding the “android” corner of the MCU. The series will see the return of James Spader as Ultron, Emily Hampshire as EDITH, Orla Brady as FRIDAY, and more.

VisionQuest arrives on Disney+ October 14th.

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