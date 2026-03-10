5 Lord of the Rings Extended Edition Scenes That Should Have Made the Original Cuts

The Lord of the Rings extended editions are the preferred way of watching Peter Jackson’s trilogy for many fans, and it’s easy to understand why. Although they add to the Lord of the Rings movies‘ runtimes, most of their scenes justify drawing out the viewing experience. Whether they elaborate on characters and parts of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world or wrap up loose ends, they’re well made and enjoyable. A few may even leave viewers wondering why they aren’t included in the original cuts.

Moments like Treebeard’s rendition of “The Song of the Entwives” and Aragorn confronting the Mouth of Sauron are compelling nods for diehard Tolkien fans, but they can be removed from Jackson’s films without much fanfare. Excluding such scenes for the sake of shortening the Lord of the Rings movies has logic to it. However, there are some extended edition moments that really should have made the original cut, as they add important context to the rest of the story.

5) Frodo and Sam Seeing the Elves Going to the Grey Havens (The Fellowship of the Ring)

Image via New Line Cinema

Frodo and Sam begin their journey in The Fellowship of the Ring on their own, and the extended edition sees the Hobbits encountering a group of Elves on their way to the Grey Havens. At first glance, this scene doesn’t seem all that important, which is likely why it was reserved for the extended versions of the film. However, given that it lays the groundwork for Frodo’s fate in The Return of the King, I’d argue it should have made the original cut. It’s more than just a nod to Tolkien’s lore; it’s foreshadowing, setting up Arwen’s conflict throughout the trilogy, as well as Frodo’s eventual journey. For viewers less familiar with Tolkien, this could also offer additional context for those storylines.

4) Faramir’s Boromir Flashback (The Two Towers)

Image via New Line Cinema

Boromir plays a significant role in The Fellowship of the Ring, but his death prevents us from getting to know him as well as the other Lord of the Rings characters. On top of that, his struggle to resist the One Ring doesn’t paint him in the greatest light. The film gets across that he’s still a good man, but Faramir’s flashback in the extended edition of The Two Towers does a better job of driving that home. It offers insight into what Boromir was like before arriving at the Council of Elrond and joining Frodo’s quest. Seeing a more jovial and triumphant side of him makes his death that much more gutting. It’s also nice to see how he fits into Faramir and Denethor’s strained dynamic. This all adds to the character arcs, making it a must-watch that should’ve been included from the beginning.

3) Saruman’s Death (The Return of the King)

Image via New Line Cinema

The most perplexing scene that only appears in the extended editions of The Lord of the Rings is Saruman’s death. Although Sauron is the series’ Big Bad, Saruman is a major threat throughout the films. Leaving his fate unaddressed doesn’t make sense, especially when there’s a perfectly good scene of him being killed by Gríma Wormtongue. It’s earlier and different than his death in the source material, since the films cut the Scouring of the Shire, but that doesn’t make it any less important. It’s a relief that viewers can at least watch this moment in the lengthier version of The Return of the King, but I’ll never understand the decision to leave it out of the original cuts.

2) Gandalf vs. the Witch King (The Return of the King)

Image via New Line Cinema

Of all the Lord of the Rings extended edition scenes on this list, Gandalf vs. the Witch King probably makes the most sense to cut. While it’s an intense showdown, it doesn’t necessarily add a ton to the story. However, if the theatrical cuts could have included any of the more action-heavy moments of this nature, this one should have been the pick. I’m doubtful anyone would complain about seeing more of Gandalf or the Witch King in action. And this scene drives home that the former isn’t untouchable — a fact that raises the stakes of The Return of the King‘s final confrontations.

1) Aragorn Confronts Sauron With the Palantír (The Return of the King)

Image via New Line Cinema

Although Frodo carries the true threat to Sauron, the Lord of the Rings villain fears Aragorn — a fact that makes sense, given Aragorn’s ancestry. However, this tension is more emphasized in the extended cuts of the films, with Gandalf outright telling Aragorn that Sauron fears him at one point. And when the group decides to draw Sauron’s eye in The Return of the King, the extended edition sees Aragorn goading him through the Palantír. It’s an intense moment that underscores why Aragorn is a worthy king, and it further explains Sauron’s willingness to overlook everything Frodo and Sam are up to. It’s another scene that adds to the character arcs and choices made, which means it should be in the theatrical cut.

