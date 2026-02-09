5 Perfect Sci-fi Masterpieces Hiding on HBO Max

HBO Max is full of all kinds of great movies, and for sci-fi fans, these five genre masterpieces are hiding on the streaming service. Since HBO Max is owned by Warner Bros., all kinds of major sci-fi franchises like the DCU and Dune can be found on the platform. However, many viewers don’t realize that these classics can also be watched in the same place.

HBO Max features collections based on genres, meaning that fans of a specific genre can use this feature to find all kinds of great movies. The sci-fi and fantasy section is one of the platform’s best, and by clicking on it, viewers can check out films like these five.

5) 2001: A Space Odyssey

2001: A Space Odyssey

Stanley Kubrick has made a lot of masterpieces throughout his years, but 1968’s 2001: A Space Odyssey is one of his best. The film was written by Kubrick and acclaimed sci-fi writer Arthur C. Clarke, with it being a mix of original ideas and Clarke’s short stories. The film is arguably Kubrick’s most influential, with it being constantly parodied in movies, TV shows, and other pieces of media.

The film is a collection of different sci-fi stories set throughout time, all of which are interlinked by a massive black monolith. The story starts with apes, before moving to space travel, a fight against HAL 9000, a venture to Jupiter, and more. The trippy film is sure to leave viewers with a lot to think about, with it being a must-see for sci-fi fans.

2001: A Space Odyssey has 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, signaling how highly acclaimed the film is. The film also earned Kubrick his only Oscar, the Academy Award for Best Special Visual Effects, and it was nominated for three others: Best Director, Best Story and Screenplay, and Best Art Direction.

4) Ex Machina

Image Courtesy of A24

Alex Garland is one of the modern masters of sci-fi, with him being behind projects like Sunshine, Dredd, and Annihilation. One of his most popular sci-fi movies, 2014’s Ex Machina, is actually on HBO Max, and it is the perfect start for fans looking to get into Garland’s filmography. Ex Machina was directed and written by Garland, and stars Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, and Alicia Vikander.

Ex Machina tells the story of a programmer who wins a trip to visit the CEO of his massive company. Upon his arrival, he quickly learns that he has been misled. He is there to act as the human in a Turing Test for a new robot named Ava.

Ex Machina has 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, with it being considered one of Garland’s best films. The film won Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards, and it was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

3) Fantastic Planet

Image courtesy of Argos Films

The medium of animation allows for wild new sci-fi worlds that can’t be shown in live action to be explored, and 1973’s Fantastic Planet is one of the best examples of this. Set on the planet Ygam, the explores a society in which the oppressive Draags keep the much smaller Oms species as their pets. However, when one Om becomes intelligent, a revolution begins.

Fantastic Planet is a French film directed by René Laloux. While the movie is a classic now, it wasn’t nearly as popular upon its release. The film was nominated for no Academy Awards. However, it now sports 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2) Mickey 17

Bong Joon Ho is the critically acclaimed filmmaker behind Parasite, and he followed the Best Picture-winner up with 2025’s Mickey 17. The film follows an employee sent to colonize an ice planet who is replaced with a clone every time he dies. However, when a clone is made before the most recent one dies, the colony must decide what to do.

Mickey 17 is an underrated masterpiece, and it will surely get more praise as time goes on. The film was snubbed at the Oscars, and with a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, it isn’t as beloved as it deserves.

1) The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro is more known for his work in the fantasy genre. However, his spin on The Creature from the Black Lagoon is one of his few projects that lean more into sci-fi. 2017’s The Shape of Water is a fantasy sci-fi film that tells the story of a cleaning lady in a high-security government lab who forms a romance with a humanoid aquatic creature from the waters of South America. Most of the film’s sci-fi comes from the study of the new lifeform, making it a unique tale.

The Shape of Water has 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, cementing it as one of del Toro’s best movies. The film also received 13 nominations at the Academy Awards. It won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design, and was nominated for Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.