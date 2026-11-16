5 Sci-Fi Movie Spin-Offs That Were Better Than Expected, Including One That Surpassed the Original

Who doesn’t love a good spin-off? It’s an opportunity to give people more of a story they already love, especially when it comes to sci-fi. On the other hand, not every franchise needs one since the previous films have already explored everything that universe has to offer. Still, telling Hollywood that is actually pointless, isn’t it? And because of that, several movies have tried to expand established franchises, only to get things wrong. But among all those attempts, a few surprised everyone by doing something different and having stories that were even better than what came before.

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So, with that in mind, here are 5 sci-fi spin-offs that are still real hits, highly recommended, and worth your time, as they give exactly what audiences want to see.

5) Lightyear

Image Courtesy of Pixar studios

When Lightyear was released in 2022, many people wondered whether there was really a need for a movie about Buzz Lightyear without the other Toy Story characters, because everyone had already known him for decades. However, the idea here was to tell the story of the space adventure that supposedly inspired the creation of the action figure, which was pretty interesting — but also risky, as competing with the audience’s love for such a popular franchise was never going to be easy, right? Well, the movie focuses entirely on Buzz as he and his crew get stranded on an unknown planet. So, determined to find a way back home, the space ranger starts conducting experiments with space travel, only to find out that these attempts come with some consequences, such as time dilation.

And it’s great that, despite being a spin-off, the film doesn’t stick to the Toy Story formula. Instead, it explores space travel, time jumps, aliens, and other situations that don’t depend on the existence of the toys in any way. Sure, when you look at everything as a whole, some of its ideas aren’t explored as well as they could have been. It also lacks the emotional impact Pixar usually brings to its movies, which is probably why it didn’t work for everyone. Still, Lightyear is worth giving a try, both for fans who can be curious to see Buzz in a different setting and with a different vibe, and for sci-fi fans looking for a good animated feature.

4) Bumblebee

image courtesy of paramount pictures

After so many Transformers movies with more robots, explosions, and destruction, it was time for a change, because that alone wasn’t going to keep people interested in the long run. That’s where Bumblebee came in with an idea the franchise really needed: scaling down the story and focusing more on the characters. It’s not like the previous films didn’t have their fun moments, but watching another battle between the Autobots and Decepticons was starting to get repetitive. The spin-off is a prequel and follows the titular character in 1987, when the Autobot arrives on Earth, loses his memory, and ends up hiding in a junkyard. Then he meets Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenager who’s also going through a difficult time and develops an unexpected friendship with him.

And here we don’t see Bumblebee as just another fighting machine, because his relationship with Charlie is much more important, and it actually makes you care about both characters enough to stick around until the end. Yes, there are still action sequences, but everything feels more focused and has a purpose within the story. Another great decision was bringing back the robots’ classic designs, something longtime fans were happy to see. In the end, Bumblebee brings together nostalgia, humor, and a simpler plot that gave the franchise a refresh, and it even earned some of the best reviews among the live-action Transformers movies. It doesn’t reinvent the franchise, but it shows that sometimes all a series needs is a reminder of why people became fans of it.

3) Prey

image courtesy of 20th century studios

Predator had already spawned six movies, including sequels and crossovers, but then Prey arrived as a prequel to show what fans wanted the entire time: a group of characters facing an extremely dangerous alien hunter and having to figure out who will survive. And that’s the point of this spin-off, which actually surpassed the original for most people. The story takes place roughly 300 years before the first movie and follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young Comanche woman who wants to prove that she can be just as skilled a hunter as anyone else. But when a Predator shows up in her territory, she realizes she’s dealing with a threat different from any other animal.

And there’s no need for lengthy explanations about the creature’s origins or references to the other movies, since the suspense at the heart of the story comes from the difference between the two sides of the confrontation. Besides, the fact that Naru doesn’t have access to modern weapons or equipment makes things even better, as she has to rely on observing the enemy’s behavior, understanding how it hunts, and figuring out how to use the environment to her advantage. She doesn’t defeat it by being stronger, but by learning to think like someone who’s being hunted, and that’s the reason why Prey was well-received: it brings back all the tension and brutality of the original, but without trying to recreate it, and therefore, having its own identity in a different historical setting.

2) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

image courtesy of lucasfilm

You know that feeling of franchise fatigue? Even though Star Wars still has a huge audience, the series has been dealing with it for a while now. But for a long time, it seemed like almost every story in this universe had to involve the Skywalker family in some way. So Rogue One: A Star Wars Story came in to change things up. Set shortly before the events of A New Hope, the movie follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), a woman recruited by the Rebel Alliance for a dangerous mission: stealing the plans for the Death Star. Alongside Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the rest of the team, she must find a way to help the Rebels figure out how to defeat the Empire. But fans already know how this story ends, right?

The stolen plans are the very ones that allow Luke (Mark Hamill) to destroy the Death Star in the original movie. However, Rogue One makes this story more meaningful by showing who had to risk their lives to make that victory possible. So, forget about Jedi, heroes destined to save the galaxy, or characters with some connection to the Force; here, we’re following ordinary people who chose to fight against a powerful regime, giving the movie a much more war-like feel, with a military vibe, espionage, sacrifices, and everything that comes with it. It’s a different side of Star Wars than what audiences are used to, but one that connects perfectly with the main events of the saga. It showed there was still potential in this universe; it just needs to be explored in the right way.

1) Logan

image courtesy of 20th century studios

After seeing Wolverine so many times in the X-Men movies, the question was whether there was anything new left to explore in his story. Well, considering how much fans love the character, it was probably worth finding another journey. So Logan came along as an answer to that question, but in a pretty unusual way, since it left behind superhero genre conventions to deliver a personal story. It takes place in 2029, when mutants are nearly extinct, and Logan (Hugh Jackman) is living in hiding, older and with his healing abilities weakened. His daily routine mostly consists of taking care of a sick Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) until the two end up having to protect Laura (Dafne Keen), a young mutant with abilities similar to Wolverine’s.

And there was no need to introduce another villain trying to take over the world or anything like that. After everything the protagonist had been through, it was much more interesting to explore the consequences of his violent past and see how he would deal with having someone to care for. And even though Logan has action scenes, the best part of the movie is the relationship between its characters; it doesn’t need references or connections to X-Men for you to have a genuinely great experience. It’s a mature production, considered a masterpiece by many fans, and one that manages to bring out all kinds of emotions. It’s also a satisfying conclusion to Jackman’s version of Wolverine (at least at the time).