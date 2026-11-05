4 Movie Franchises With At Least 5 Films That Only Got Better With Time

“The sequel is never as good as the original” is a platitude that many movie fans live and die by, and if this statement is true, then logically franchises that get more and more sequels should only get worse and worse. However, there are several franchises that have proven this truism untrue, as they have only gotten better over time.

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It would seem impossible to keep breathing fresh new life into an idea after five movies, yet these series have proven that they can do it. Each one has had ups and downs, but they have shown that great projects can still come out of franchises that have already hit the lowest of lows.

4) Alien

Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror masterpiece Alien is astonishing, and it still hasn’t been surpassed. 1986’s Aliens is also pretty incredible too, with it turning the horror franchise into a high-octane action series. However, after Aliens, the sequels quickly went into a lull that many thought would kill the franchise. 1992’s Alien 3 was incredibly boring, and 1997’s Alien: Resurrection featured a campy tone that was a far cry from the originals. Then, the Alien vs. Predator films seemingly cemented that Alien had gone from a prestige horror property to a schlocky slasher franchise that nobody cared about anymore.

However, that was not the end for Alien. In 2012, original director Ridley Scott came back to the franchise and released Prometheus, bringing fire back to the franchise. The movie was heady, slow, and divisive, but it was undoubtedly a major improvement on everything post-Aliens. 2017’s Alien: Covenant was just as good as Prometheus, continuing the franchise’s upward trajectory. Then, 2024’s Alien: Romulus hit theaters, and many consider it to be the franchise’s best sequel since Aliens. The sequels started out great, but after decades of disappointments, time has proven that there is still great stuff to get out of the franchise.

3) Evil Dead

Sam Raimi’s 1981 horror film The Evil Dead is an interesting viewing experience, as it is enthralling to see a group of young filmmakers making a low-budget, run-and-gun horror film that would go on to become an icon of the genre. However, it is far from the franchise’s best film. That honor belongs to its sequel, 1987’s Evil Dead II, which surpasses its predecessor in almost every way. Then, 1992’s Army of Darkness concluded Raimi’s trilogy by taking things in a wildly new direction, a divisive move that paid off in the long run.

The franchise went on hiatus for a bit, but things seemed bad when it finally returned. 2013’s Evil Dead remake was a lame, overly serious take on the franchise that missed out on the original’s humor and Raimi’s fun direction. However, things got better with the release of 2023’s Evil Dead Rise, which has turned the franchise into a training ground for up-and-coming directors to work on a major horror property. Thus, Rise and the recently released Evil Dead Burn have set up the most exciting future for the franchise since the original trilogy.

2) Planet of the Apes

1968’s Planet of the Apes is a sci-fi masterpiece, and there’s good reason why it is one of the most well-known films of all time. However, the franchise was quickly run into the ground, with it becoming synonymous with unnecessary sequels that jump the shark. 1970’s Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1971’s Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1972’s Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, and 1973’s Battle for the Planet of the Apes were disaster after disaster, and when the franchise was finally rebooted, it became Tim Burton’s notoriously terrible 2001 remake.

However, there was a light at the end of the tunnel. In 2011, Rise of the Planet of the Apes hit theaters, kicking off a new trilogy that explores how the titular Planet of the Apes came to be. Director Matt Reeves took the reins for the film’s two sequels, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, two of the franchise’s best films. This trilogy proved that there is still a lot to get out of the franchise, and 2024’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is building off of this to create another incredible era of the apes.

1) Predator

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

It is nearly impossible to think of a franchise that has improved as much over the course of decades as Predator. The 1987 original was a fine sci-fi action film, but it was never as good as contemporary movies like Aliens or The Thing. 1990’s Predator 2 was pretty lame, and this was followed up by the two Alien vs. Predator films, a blemish on two different iconic sci-fi franchises. However, the franchise returned with 2010’s Predators, which was by far the franchise’s best film yet. It included genuinely compelling characters and performances from actors like Adrien Brody, Walton Goggins, and Laurence Fishburne, proving that the franchise could produce a great film after over two decades.

2018’s The Predator wound up being the franchise’s worst film, but it is a small misstep in a modern era of incredible Predator films. 2022’s Prey is the best Predator film, and it follows a Comanche tribe as they have to deal with the arrival of a Yautja in 1719. The film was so positively received that director Dan Trachtenberg was given even more creative control over the franchise, leading to the release of 2025’s incredible animated anthology film Predator: Killer of Killers and a 2025 film with a Yautja protagonist, Predator: Badlands. All three of Trachtenberg’s films are better than anything that came before them, nearly 40 years after the Predator franchise began.

What movie franchises do you think have gotten better with time? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!