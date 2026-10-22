Forget The Original Predator, This Is The Best Movie In The Franchise (& I Can Explain Why)

When it comes to the Predator franchise, most longtime fans would agree that the original film from 1987 is the best installment. Like a lot of long-running film series, it can be hard to top what started it all. The same could be said for Alien, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jurassic Park, The Matrix, Die Hard, and Jaws, where the first movie is widely seen as the best of the bunch. For a long time, Predator was undoubtedly the best entry of this series. Predator 2 was solid but not quite as good, Predators isn’t great but is severely underrated, and 2018’s The Predator was a huge misfire.

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The Alien vs. Predator spin-off films also weren’t exactly critical hits. However, 2022 marked a new era for the franchise. Released straight to Hulu, and despite being overlooked by many because of it, Prey ignited a new fire in the series. It felt different, yet true to what made the original work, and because of positive word of mouth, the franchise is hotter than ever. In fact, Prey is so good that it can now comfortably replace the original Predator, as phenomenal as it is, as the top film in the series.

Prey Is Everything Great About The Predator Franchise

The original Predator movie was basically a perfect sci-fi action romp where Arnold Schwarzenegger encounters the deadly titular alien. It is everything you could want from the genre in the ’80s and the franchise had trouble recapturing that. Prey takes a different approach, yet it succeeds for many of the same reasons. The film acts as a prequel that takes place in the Northern Great Plains in 1719 and swaps out a muscular male lead for a young Comanche woman named Naru looking to prove herself.

Amber Midthunder might not feel similar to Arnold, yet the idea of one person going up against a Yautja remains true. Having one character you can follow in this harrowing situation is part of what made Predator so great. The fact that Naru is overmatched also allows for a more relatable protagonist. The action is top-notch and the villain feels like a major threat, which are again two things you want from a Predator film. There’s also the jungle setting, which even with its 1700s setting, feels like a throwback to the original.

Prey took all those things and blended them perfectly with Dan Trachtenberg’s vision. The end result was a truly great movie. Predator has a 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and though most fans agree the film is much better than that score, Prey sits at a whopping 94%. Critics loved the action, the character development, the performances, and more, making Prey a special movie.

Prey Was So Good That It Saved The Series As A Whole

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

As noted, Prey was kind of ignored by many upon its release since it was put out straight to Hulu. Some people didn’t even realize it was part of the Predator franchise. Thankfully, word of mouth led to bigger viewership numbers and it breathed new life into the series. Prey was so good that the franchise has now put out two more movies and there are talks about bringing out more. Dan Trachtenberg is the mind behind it all, directing all three films from the 2020s and co-writing them as well.

Three years after Prey, the franchise released Predator: Killer of Killers. This was also a Hulu original that a lot of people didn’t even realize came out. It was yet another change to the formula, as an animated project that spanned centuries. Later that year, Predator: Badlands brought the series back to the big screen. Although the box office wasn’t great, the film was well-received and again felt fresh as it made a Yautja into the protagonist. This is the kind of innovative thinking that makes the franchise’s future sound promising.

There’s One More New Predator Movie Better Than The Original

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Saying that Prey is the best movie in the Predator franchise is high praise and might sound wacky to longtime fans. Even more unexpected is saying that there’s another superior installment. Predator: Killer of Killers doesn’t get the love it deserves due to being animated, yet it’s the entry to receive the best reviews. The movie is actually tied with Prey for the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of the franchise at 94%. The 87% rating from the audience is tied with the original Predator and only trails Predator: Badlands.

The animation style is unique and doesn’t feel like all that many other films out there. Having a story that spans so much time allows for action involving samurai and Vikings, while taking place everywhere from Japan to an alien planet. Predator: Killer of Killers also brilliantly set the stage for something more, featuring a tease that involves Naru, Danny Glover’s Mike Harrigan, and Schwarzenegger’s Dutch Schaefer. If something animated happens with all three, it could be a massive event.

Movie Release Year RT Critics Score RT Audience Score Predator 1987 65% 87% Predator 2 1990 36% 44% Alien vs. Predator 2004 21% 39% Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem 2007 12% 30% Predators 2010 97% 39% The Predator 2018 34% 32% Prey 2022 94% 74% Predator: Killer of Killers 2025 94% 87% Predator: Badlands 2025 86% 94%

Do you prefer Predator or Prey as the best in the franchise? Let us know in the comments!