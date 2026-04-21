10 Great Fantasy Books With School Settings (That Aren’t Harry Potter)

Harry Potter is one of the most well-known fantasy series with a school setting, but there are other great books that fall into that category — and all of them are well worth a read. Schools make compelling backdrops for fantasy stories, as they offer a seamless means of communicating world-building. They also give characters an opportunity to train, and they introduce additional tension into the story. Plus, schools are a setting most readers can effortlessly envision, allowing them to fall into these narratives with relative ease.

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Not all fantasy books with school settings follow younger characters, either, and some take darker, more cynical approaches to the world of academia. Whether they’re straightforward universities that teach magic or more competitive institutions, the schools in these novels make them must-reads, especially for anyone who loves an academic backdrop.

10) The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss

Cover image via DAW Books

The Name of the Wind doesn’t take place exclusively in a school setting, but much of its narrative chronicles its main character’s time at an institution dubbed the University, where he studies the arcane arts. Kvothe’s education in magic is balanced by more realistic problems, like affording tuition and navigating relationships. It puts a unique and grounded spin on The Name of the Wind‘s backdrop, one that sets it apart from similar fantasy fare. In addition to having a compelling university setting, The Name of the Wind boasts incredible character work and prose. It’s worth reading, especially if you’re a fan of magical academies. Just be warned: The Doors of Stone, the final book in Rothfuss’ Kingkiller Chronicle, remains in limbo.

9) The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang

Image courtesy of Harper Voyager

Those looking for a darker, more mature fantasy novel with a school setting should check out The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang. While the latter portion of the book is more focused on warfare and the horrors that stem from it, the first half takes place at a military academy dubbed Sinegard. The novel follows Rin, a peasant girl who unexpectedly gets into the institution — and is forced to grapple with the disadvantages she faces, all while discovering her shamanism. The Poppy War‘s school isn’t a charming location like some fantasy institutions, and the second half of the book goes some truly dark places. It’s a brutal read, and worth knowing what you’re getting into, but it a novel that tackles important topics all the same.

8) Red Sister by Mark Lawrence

Another dark fantasy book with a school setting — one that sees girls training to join a holy order of killers — is Red Sister by Mark Lawrence. The first installment in the author’s Book of the Ancestor series, Red Sister follows Nona to the Convent of Sweet Mercy, a place that saves her from a wrongful death sentence but prepares her to serve the Ancestor Church. Lawrence’s backdrop is masterfully done, and it elevates the magic system and found-family dynamics at play. There’s also action, intrigue, and moral complexity. All make this a worthy read, and anyone who enjoys it will likely want to check out Daughter of Crows by Lawrence as well.

7) Nevernight by Jay Kristoff

Red Sister isn’t the only great fantasy book set at a school for assassins. Jay Kristoff’s Nevernight was hugely popular when it debuted in 2016, and although the hype surrounding the book and its sequels has faded, it’s still worth picking up. It follows Mia Corvere as she sets out to get revenge against those who tore her family apart — a journey that leads her to train under the assassins at the Red Church. On top of that training, she must contend with a killer emerging, making this a tale of both survival and vengeance. It’s a gripping one, complete with a morally dubious heroine with intriguing shadow magic. And Kristoff’s fantasy series gets better with each book.

6) A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik

Image Courtesy of Del Rey

Moving away from fantasy books that center assassins-in-training, A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik presents a school setting that’s still dangerous — but it’s because the Scholomance is full of monsters that are hellbent on killing its students. Said students are tasked with surviving until graduation, a feat most of them don’t accomplish. There are no teachers at the Scholomance, which adds to its uniqueness. The backdrop is the main draw of A Deadly Education, but its atmosphere and character dynamics are also appealing. The book’s high stakes and pacing make it easy to get through, and it has two strong sequels as well.

5) Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo

Image courtesy of Flatiron Books/Macmillan

Leigh Bardugo’s Ninth House unravels at an ordinary university — a fictionalized version of Yale — but it centers secret societies that are heavily wrapped up in the occult. And its main character, Alex, has the ability to see and interact with ghosts, or “Grays,” which is why she’s offered the chance to attend the institution following a tragic incident. Ninth House throws Alex into the midst of a murder investigation with a greater conspiracy at its core. It’s darkly atmospheric, tackles serious subjects like trauma, and offers an intriguing magic system. The final book in the series, Dead Beat, comes out later this year, so it’s the ideal time to dive into this story.

4) Legendborn by Tracy Deonn

Image courtesy of Simon & Schuster

One of the few books on this list aimed at a young-adult audience, Legendborn takes a similar approach to Ninth House when it comes to its school setting. Tracy Deonn’s novel takes place at a normal university, at least on the surface. Only certain people see what’s hovering beneath the ordinary campus: magic, demons, and a secret society based on Arthurian legend. The book’s heroine, Bree, is thrust into the midst of all this when she enrolls in UNC-Chapel Hill’s early-college program. What she discovers about her new school, her ancestors, and herself makes for a gripping adventure. It’s one with magic, characters, and relationship dynamics that will keep you hooked the entire time.

3) The Magicians by Lev Grossman

Image Courtesy of Viking

The Magicians takes the school setting seen in so many fantasy books and intentionally flips it on its head. The novel drives home the reality that being whisked off to such a place isn’t a fix-all for one’s problems, with its characters still struggling with the same challenges they faced before arriving at Brakebills upon enrolling there. It’s not the only fantasy trope Lev Grossman subverts as we follow Quentin Coldwater to the prestigious academy, either. The Magicians calls back to stories like Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia while exploring them from new angles. It’s a must-read for anyone interested in fantasy conventions and the deeper conversations surrounding them. And for those who enjoy Grossman’s novel and its sequels, there’s also a Syfy adaptation based on it.

2) The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

Similar to The Magicians, The Atlas Six takes a more cynical approach to the fantasy-school story — yet it manages to be charming and engaging in its own right. Told from six different POVs, The Atlas Six follows the young magicians competing to be inducted into the prestigious Alexandrian Society. It’s an opportunity that arises once every decade, and only five of the characters will succeed. In the meantime, they’ll study and be tested as they form reluctant alliances and rivalries. All the characters in The Atlas Six are unlikable in some manner, and that only makes the novel more entertaining. There’s plenty of drama, action, and a unique approach to magic, all of which make for an engrossing read.

1) Fourth Wing

Image courtesy of Entangled Publishing

If you’ve been on the internet in the last few years, you’ve likely heard of Fourth Wing — and Rebecca Yarros’ romantasy novel balances ordinary classes at its military academy with dragon-riding, combat training, and magic use. It offers the immersive feel of a place like Hogwarts, though there are greater conspiracies at Basgiath and within the military it’s training cadets for. Following Violet Sorrengail as she uncovers these secrets makes for a gripping ride, and there’s plenty of action as she tries to survive Fourth Wing’s school, claims a dragon, and learns the truth. While many of the options on this list are dark, those looking for a fun fantasy school book should look no further than Fourth Wing.

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