7 Great Recent Horror Movies to Stream This Halloween Weekend

The biggest draw of the spooky season is the food and festivities. No matter where someone is — whether at home or at work — there’s always candy or other goodies around. And when the sun goes down, it’s time to dress up and hit up a party that’s sure to go late into the night. However, all the pomp and circumstance isn’t for everyone, as some people would rather spend their Halloweekend on the couch, binging whatever horror movies or TV shows strike that nostalgic nerve at this time of the year. Hitting up old favorites is always fun, but it’s a bit of a waste this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last couple of years have seen numerous horror movies hit theaters, and more than a few have become instant classics. The best part about that is that streaming services are falling over themselves to get these films on their platforms, making them readily available. Here are seven great recent horror movies to stream this Halloween weekend.

7) The Monkey

Stephen King is on top of the world right now. It feels like every week, a new adaptation arrives and blows expectations out of the water. One King-inspired project that’s flying under the radar is Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey. Featuring Theo James in a dual role, the movie pushes both of the actor’s characters to the edge because of a toy monkey that just won’t leave them alone. The Monkey isn’t the most well-reviewed movie on this list, but it deserves more love than it’s getting.

The Monkey is streaming on Hulu.

6) 28 Years Later

When it takes a franchise nearly twenty years to release a new entry, it feels like there isn’t much else it can bring to the table. Well, 28 Years Later pushes back against that notion by telling a human story about love and loss. The characters with all their marbles don’t hog all of the spotlight, though, as the infected get plenty of time to kick butt and take names. With another entry right around the corner, it’s a great time to knock 28 Years Later off the to-do list.

28 Years Later is streaming on Netflix.

5) Longlegs

Nicolas Cage and horror sounds like a match made in heaven. In Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs, FBI agent Lee Harker investigates a bunch of strange deaths in Oregon. Slowly but surely, she discovers that she has personal stakes in a case that has something to do with Cage’s titular character. Longlegs isn’t as scary as it is mind-bending, and there’s always room for something like that around Halloween.

Longlegs is streaming on Hulu.

4) Weapons

Given how much money Zach Cregger’s Weapons made at the box office, it’s hard to imagine there are many people who haven’t seen it. Anyone who skipped out on a trip to the theaters shouldn’t miss the oppurtunity to watch Weapons at home because it’s really that good. Cregger pumps his movie about a group of missing kids full of social commentary that doesn’t take away from the scares and a surprising amount of laughs.

Weapons is streaming on HBO Max.

3) Bring Her Back

Unlike the previous entry on this list, Danny and Michael Philippou’s Bring Her Back didn’t gross hundreds of millions at the box office. However, it’s easily the scariest movie on this list, focusing on siblings who lose their parents and end up part of a sick cult’s game. Bring Her Back has enough twists and turns to float a battleship, and it also features a great performance from the legendary Sally Hawkins.

Bring Her Back is streaming on HBO Max.

2) Sinners

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan never miss when they work together. Creed is the best Rocky sequel by a mile, and Black Panther remains one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most important movies. Sinners keeps the good times going by pitting both of Jordan’s characters, Smoke and Stack, against an army of vampires. While the scares are few and far between, the movie makes up for it with its unique style.

Sinners is streaming on HBO Max.

1) Smile 2

Horror movies never get love at the Oscars, but that hasn’t stopped people from singing Naomi Scott’s praises for her performance in Smile 2. A sequel to the 2022 surprise hit, it brings back some familiar faces and turns the horror dial up to eleven. What really makes Smile 2 stand out, though, is its ending, which refuses to pull punches and sets the stage for more.

Smile 2 is streaming on Paramount+.

Which of these horror movies are you going to watch? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!