This Is Still the Scariest Scene in the Jurassic Park Franchise

Jurassic Park is a masterclass in how less is more, as the VFX stand the test of time because of its limited use of digital effects. For context, Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film contains a total of 63 computer-generated effects, compared to the over 2,000 instances of CGI used in its post-2015 follow up trilogy, Jurassic World. So while 2023 marked the 30th anniversary of the original blockbuster, the film has preserved its the thrill-factor even three decades on. Needless to say, the film has legs — six meter-high legs to be precise, and its impact on the cultural landscape has been seismic.

In addition to inspiring multiple sequels, theme park attractions, toys, and even scientific debates, it introduced the concept of dinosaurs to a new age (and one of the most iconic John Williams scores of all time). As such, the film still sets itself apart from its CG-reliant respawns, with one scene in particular, remembered as one of its scariest — the kitchen scene.

This scene takes place near the end of Jurassic Park, after the island’s dinosaurs are accidentally released due to a “malfunction” in the park’s security systems. After escaping their paddock, the voracious Velociraptors pursue and trap young brother and sister Tim and Lex in the main kitchen in the Visitor’s Center. It’s cleverly designed to be a high-tech facility and is outfitted with advanced appliances that complement the scene’s atmosphere, as Spielberg uses the environment to heighten anxiety. The stainless steel and shiny surfaces create a cold, sterile setting to contrast the inevitable mess. Every nook and cranny appears to be a potential hiding place, emphasizing the kids’ vulnerability. The pair who were once safe in the park’s control, are suddenly alone and exposed with no weapons, no plan, and no means of escape.

The tension in the scene builds gradually and deliberately. As the raptors enter, their intelligence and ability to strategize become clear as they move in stealthily, adding to the suspense. Spielberg first relies on minimal sound — reminiscent of the subtle ground shake echoed by the water glasses trembling and the memorable green jello wobbling, followed by the clicking of the raptors’ claws on the tiled floor—allowing the audience to focus on the siblings’ anxiety. Despite their fear, they attempt to remain as quiet and hidden as possible. Their breathing is labored, their eyes dart about, and their hands quiver. Throughout the scene, Spielberg juxtaposes their small size with the raptors’ overwhelming presence, increasing the threat.

Showing off more of his directing chops, Spielberg uses tight framing and camera angles to create a sense of confinement, as the kitchen becomes a labyrinth with danger lurking around every corner. Tim and Lex’s fear is more palpable at this point as they crouch behind counters and appliances, trying to be discreet. The raptors’ closeness, coupled with the relentless pacing and chicanery (Lex using her reflection as a distraction) makes each second feel like an age, maintaining tension until the climactic T-Rex rescue. The scene is a perfect blend of tension, timing, and intentional use of the surroundings to trap both the protagonists and the audience in a moment of so much suspense that Hitchcock himself would be found with bated breath.

While subsequent directors of the dinosaur franchise have tried to emulate the initial thrill felt in the ’90s original, nothing has been quite as visceral as Spielberg’s first born. That said, with Jurassic World Rebirth lurking, producer Frank Marshall, who worked on the 1993 original with Spielberg, promises “there’s a little bit of everything that’s scary” in the 2025 revival. Commenting on the use of CGI, the franchise producer recognized the level of risk would need to be elevated to make any impact considering it’s the seventh film in the franchise, relying on inherent danger as opposed to VFX.

“I’ve always said that visual effects are great, CGI is a great tool, but it makes you lazy because you know you can do anything,” Marshall began. “It’s got to be dangerous. You’re in a new place, you don’t know what’s around the corner. You’ve got a different jungle, you’ve got more water, you’ve got higher cliffs.”

Couple that with a new breed of dinosaurs and it might be a roaring success.

Jurassic World Rebirth stomps into theatres this July.