10 Best Sci-fi Movies of the 2010s, Ranked

Science fiction movies had a terrific run in the 2010s. From giant blockbusters to smaller standalone films, the genre easily comprises some of the best titles of the decade. Major franchises like Star Wars, Planet of the Apes, Alien, The Hunger Games, and Mad Max all released new installments, while standalone movies such as The Martian, Gravity, and Edge of Tomorrow offered a fresh sense of novelty for fans. Those who enjoy stories set in outer space, a dystopian future, or a fictional world were in for a multitude of amazing movies throughout the 2010s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It will be a challenge for another decade to dethrone the 2010s as the greatest decade for sci-fi in recent memory. Thus, it’s fun to look back and reminisce about the many wonderful works of sci-fi that came out during this period. The following 10 sci-fi movies defined the 2010s and are still incredible works of cinema today.

10) High Life

image courtesy of a24

An underrated and beautifully crafted sci-fi movie, 2018’s High Life centers on a group of prisoners sent into deep space to investigate a black hole and participate in various experiments. Told in non-linear fashion, the story takes numerous darks turns and depicts gruesome endings for many of its characters. At the same time, High Life presents an alluring atmosphere that’s hard to turn away from. High Life‘s stellar cast remain the film’s beating heart. Robert Pattinson is fantastic as the lead character Monte, and Juliette Binoche and Mia Goth deliver outstanding supporting performances. More sci-fi fans need to watch High Life because it ranks among the genre’s best.

9) 10 Cloverfield Lane

image courtesy of paramount pictures

2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane takes a much more isolated approach to the alien invasion tale of its predecessor Cloverfield. The plot focuses on Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a woman who wakes up in a mysterious man’s underground bunker with another guest. They claim that it’s unsafe to go outside, but mistrust and a series of bizarre discoveries compel Michelle to seek a way out. 10 Cloverfield Lane is tense and unpredictable from start to finish, never revealing too many of its secrets at once. John Goodman’s character amuses and frightens audiences at different points in the movie, and Winstead proves a compelling lead. A top-notch post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, 10 Cloverfield Lane is truly hard to forget.

8) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

image courtesy of lionsgate

Dystopian sci-fi reached its peak in the 2010s, and it doesn’t get better than 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ novel and sequel to The Hunger Games continues the story of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), who finds herself forced to participate in Panem’s annual fight to the death for a second time. Still the best Hunger Games movie, Catching Fire prevails as a spectacle of action, emotion, and piercing social commentary true to its source material. Lawrence is as fierce as ever as the main character, and the supporting cast deliver electrifying performances in this gripping installment of The Hunger Games. Catching Fire is a movie whose brilliance transcends the franchise it belongs to, cementing it as one of the best sci-fi pictures of the decade.

7) Arrival

image courtesy of paramount pictures

2016 brought an incredibly unique alien invasion story to the big screen. When extraterrestrial beings land on Earth in Arrival, a linguist is charged with finding a way to communicate with them. Arrival‘s narrative is stirring, poignant, and surprisingly personal. The film trades the action and violence often typical of alien flicks for a detailed portrait of language, life, and time. Moreover, Arrival‘s depiction of aliens as tentacled sea creature-esque organisms represents a stark contrast from other similar movies. Denis Villeneuve made a genuinely special film that will make audiences think and cry over the course of two hours.

6) Interstellar

image courtesy of paramount pictures

Director Christopher Nolan creates an amazing sci-fi epic with 2014’s Interstellar. The movie takes place in a future where Earth has been ravaged by famine, leading a group of astronauts to venture out into the cosmos in search of humanity’s new home. Interstellar boasts gorgeous visuals and a first-rate cast. A number of thrilling plot twists keep the film engaging, and its third lands a satisfying payoff. Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and more elevate Nolan’s captivating direction, resulting in one of the most riveting and memorable sci-fi films of recent memory.

5) Annihilation

image courtesy of paramount pictures

It may take several viewings for audiences to love 2018’s Annihilation, but the time spent analyzing its fascinating story is well worth it. Directed by Alex Garland, the movie chronicles a team of scientists’ journey into a realm known as the Shimmer, where something has caused plants and animals to mutate. Visually appealing and narratively engrossing, Annihilation takes one stunning turn after another. Natalie Portman shines as the film’s main character, and the rest of the ensemble cast are up to the task. It’s difficult to identify a sci-fi movie quite like Annihilation, as its palpable suspense, and enthralling action, and allegorical narrative make for an arresting film with a remarkable amount of substance.

4) Snowpiercer

image courtesy of Radius TWC

2013’s Snowpiercer excellently brings Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette’s graphic novel Le Transperceneige to life. Director Bong Joon Ho’s film depicts a dytopian future in which climate change has forced humans to live on a perpetually moving train segregated by class. Tensions between the poor occupants at the back of the train and the wealthy passengers near the front boil over to the point of rebellion in Snowpiercer, generating an action-packed spectacle with thought-provoking themes about classism and humanity. Snowpiercer features Chris Evans’ best performance outside of a Marvel movie and contains other standout portrayals from Tilda Swinton and Ed Harris. Those who love dystopian tales like The Hunger Games need to experience the brilliance of Snowpiercer.

3) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

image courtesy of 20th century fox

2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes still represents the franchise’s pinnacle. Directed by Matt Reeves, the second installment of the revival sees apes outnumber humans on Earth, taking control of land and resources 10 years after Caesar’s (Andy Serkis) rebellion. A group of human survivors clash with Caesar and his domain, resulting in a violent fight that tests the bounds of both camps’ capacity for good under such tense circumstances. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes features incredible action and visuals, still holding up more than a decade after its release. The film ranks as the third-best sci-fi title of the 2010s thanks to its vast narrative improvements over its predecessor and its unbeatable thrills and heart.

2) Mad Max: Fury Road

image courtesy of warner bros.

Movies like 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road only come around once in a generation. Filmmaker George Miller finally brought back his Mad Max franchise in emphatic fashion, enlisting Tom Hardy to take over the lead role of Max Rockatansky. In Fury Road, Max begins as a prisoner in the post-apocalyptic wasteland before teaming up with Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) and others on a road battle against the oppressive ruler Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). The performances are impeccable, but it’s Fury Road‘s extraordinary action set pieces and special effects that separate the movie from the majority of the era’s sci-fi films. Fury Road doesn’t let its visual appeal overtake its resounding narrative, though, as every character meaningfully impacts the story. A glorious saga of redemption and solidarity, Fury Road remains one of the best action movies of all time, and without a doubt the greatest of the 2010s.

1) Ex Machina

image courtesy of A24

Garland’s directorial debut is still his magnum opus. In 2014’s Ex Machina, Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), a computer programmer visits tech CEO Nathan Bateman’s (Osccar Isaac) house to test the human capabilities of his advanced android Ava (Alicia Vikander). The evolution of Ava and Caleb’s relationship with her serve as the gripping focal point of Ex Machina, which thoroughly examines artificial intelligence and human consciousness. The movie contains its fair share of shocking narrative twists and ends with a stunning turn of events. Vikander summons the most magnetic performance of her career and possibly the greatest in a 2010s sci-fi movie. Such a mesmerizing and relevant work of sci-fi has not been replicated since Ex Machina‘s release, and it likely won’t be outmatched in the near future.

What’s your favorite sci-fi movie from the 2010s? Let us know in the comments!