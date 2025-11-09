7 Great Sci-Fi Sequels Nobody Ever Talks About 

It’s no secret that sci-fi is one of the most consistently loved genres in modern cinema. The speculative nature of the genre resonates with audiences, who appreciate its potential for immersion and the exploration of interesting themes that often speak to societal or even philosophical issues. Many of the best sci-fi movies also go on to spawn major franchises, and in some cases, subgenres of their own. Star Wars kicked off a blockbuster space opera boom, while Alien prompted a wave of sci-fi horror. Although many of the most successful or popular sci-fi movies are followed up with a sequel, not every sci-fi sequel lives up to that same standard of fame.

Some of the best sci-fi movie sequels are able to surpass their predecessors, while others fail to live up to the original. However, there are also those that stand out as great, but that, for some reason, don’t quite get the attention they deserve. Whether they are hardly remembered at all and exist as obscure sci-fi gems or simply aren’t mentioned enough in comparison to other movies, some sci-fi sequels deserve much more love.

7) Predator 2 (1990)

It seems that every Predator movie has both its fans and its critics, but one that stands out as something of an anomaly is Predator 2. Starring Danny Glover as a cynical LAPD officer who uncovers the predatory aliens while investigating a turf war between criminal cartels, Predator 2 is gritty ’90s sci-fi action through and through. It’s certainly not the most stylish entry into the genre, but its competent visual effects make it a solid follow-up to the original movie that helps to expand the franchise, even though it’s rarely credited enough for its quality.

6) Escape From L.A. (1996)

Escape from L.A. might not be one of the best sci-fi movies of the 1990s, but in many ways, it’s still a great movie. The sequel to 1981’s Escape from New York, the movie sees the return of Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken under the eye of legendary director John Carpenter. While it polarized critics upon release, looking back on Escape from L.A. highlights that it’s one of the most entertaining sci-fi blockbusters of its decade, even though it’s hardly mentioned at all today.

5) The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004)

There are those who believe the Chronicles of Riddick sci-fi franchise was too long and should have ended after a single movie. However, had that been the case, the space opera follow-up to sci-fi horror Pitch Black would never have existed, and it never would have expanded upon one of the most underrated anti-heroes in the genre. Vin Diesel’s turn as Riddick in the sequel only builds upon the excellent character, and while the movie itself is a little schlocky at times, it remains an excellent sci-fi spectacle that deserves more credit for its originality.

4) Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)

The direct-to-video release of Atlantis: Milo’s Return is almost certainly responsible for its lack of wider popularity. A sequel to 2001’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire, the Disney follow-up failed to even earn the limited success of its predecessor. However, as the first movie has since earned a considerable cult following and has been hailed as one of the most underrated animated sci-fi movies of all time, the fact that it has a fun and visually consistent sequel is all too often overlooked. It’s an enjoyable continuation of the original movie that has become sadly obscure since its release.

3) Tron: Legacy (2010)

In the years following its release, Tron became the butt of many jokes due to how quickly its visuals grew dated. Putting that aside, however, the movie itself remains enjoyable, but its sequel, Tron: Legacy, was able to deliver even more. Boasting the sleek, stylish visuals that the original was unable to muster, combined with an all-star cast, Tron: Legacy brought the sci-fi franchise into the modern era. Even so, it’s rarely mentioned at all, despite being one of the most enjoyable sci-fi sequels of recent years.

2001: A Space Odyssey is known for featuring a truly terrifying sci-fi movie robot as well as for the cinematic brilliance of director Stanley Kubrick. Considering its massive influence on the genre and wider pop culture, it seems odd that many don’t even know that the movie has a sequel. 2010: The Year We Make Contact boasts an exceptional cast featuring Roy Scheider, Helen Mirren, Bob Balaban, and John Lithgow, but it only earned mixed reviews due to unfavorable comparisons to its predecessor. On its own merit, it’s a beautifully presented sci-fi sequel that, for some reason, rarely gets talked about at all.

1) Futureworld (1976)

As well as inspiring one of the best sci-fi TV shows of the 21st century so far, the 1973 movie Westworld also inspired a sequel that very few remember. The sequel, Futureworld, was released in 1976, and though it followed on from Westworld, it took a different narrative approach, focusing on an investigation into the shady dealings of the fictional Delos corporation. It’s a movie that truly seems ahead of its time, which is perhaps the reason it’s so rarely mentioned today, but if any sci-fi sequel is thoroughly deserving of more attention, it’s Futureworld.

