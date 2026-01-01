7 More Actors Who Played The Same Character In Different Movies

It’s not every day you see an actor come back to play the same character in different films, and when it happens, there’s almost always a story behind it. Sometimes it’s an easter egg, sometimes it’s a nod or tribute, and sometimes it’s just because the actor became the face of the character and no one else could pull it off. And no matter the genre, these returns grab your attention: you see someone you already know and instantly think of the previous movie — and it’s awesome. It’s fun, unexpected, and often a little ridiculous (in the best way). But do you know how often this actually happens?

Previously, we highlighted a few actors who stood out by playing the same character in two different movies, and you might know them without even realizing it. But there are plenty more. Here are 7 more actors who reprised their roles on the big screen.

7) Charlton Heston as Mark Antony in Julius Caesar & Antony and Cleopatra

You know that actor you remember without any special effects, heavy makeup, or over-the-top gestures? That’s Charlton Heston: imposing, intense, and impossible to forget once he’s on screen. In Julius Caesar, he’s the Mark Antony you both fear and admire — the guy who owns every scene with just a gesture and every line from Shakespeare’s classics. Then, when he comes back as Antony in Antony and Cleopatra (since the character is needed in both stories), it’s not a repeat, because he shows a more vulnerable side, caught between romance and politics. And it’s really fascinating to see Heston make the leap from calculating general to passionate man without losing the authority we expect.

6) Jamie Foxx as Django Freeman in Django Unchained & A Million Ways to Die in the West

Who doesn’t know Django Unchained, right? Quentin Tarantino’s film is one of his most acclaimed works. But you can’t talk about it without thinking about Jamie Foxx’s explosive performance. He perfectly balances the cold, brutal edge needed for the revenge scenes with moments of irony and charm that make the protagonist more than your typical Western gunslinger. But did you know you can get that same dose in a completely different way? A Million Ways to Die in the West brings Foxx back in the same boots — but in a totally different tone: parody. And even there, he still nails that legendary gunslinger charm (just a little lighter). It’s amazing since you can see he really gets who Django is, enough to play around with the character in another universe without losing the essence.

5) Judi Dench as Queen Victoria in Mrs. Brown & Victoria and Abdul

The interesting thing here is that Judi Dench played Queen Victoria twice, because each movie explores a different moment in the historical figure’s life, and the producers wanted to capitalize on her acclaimed performance in the first one. It all started with Mrs. Brown, where the actress shows exactly how to inhabit the role: formal, restrained, and the aging widowed queen who finds comfort in an unexpected friendship. Then in Victoria and Abdul, it’s a different side: she brings humor and humanity, but still carries the weight of her position. What’s impressive is how natural it all feels, because you genuinely believe it’s the same queen, just at a different point in her life, with a different relationship to the world. This is veteran-level acting.

4) Ian Hart as John Lennon in The Hours and Times & Backbeat

John Lennon was a music icon, but most of us only ever got to know the public figure. So how do you humanize him? Ian Hart steps in in The Hours and Times, playing a more introspective, off-the-spotlight, almost vulnerable Lennon. Then in Backbeat, the focus shifts: it’s about being young, rebellious, and bursting with creative energy — the Lennon we recognize from the Beatles. But Hart isn’t just mimicking the legend; he gets the personality, the inner conflicts, and makes you believe you’re seeing the same person at different points in life (much like Judi Dench does with Queen Victoria). And he was only chosen to reprise the role because his first performance was so convincing that directors on separate projects decided to stick with him (even though the movies aren’t directly related). This is a performance that holds up because it’s rooted in interpretation, not just looks or mannerisms.

3) Jamal Woolard As The Notorious B.I.G. in Notorious & All Eyez on Me

Jamal Woolard basically became the face of The Notorious B.I.G. on screen, which is why he stuck with the role for another project. The idea was to keep the same physical look and overall vibe of the character — something audiences were already used to seeing alongside another biopic subject, Tupac. In Notorious, Woolard is B.I.G. both physically and emotionally, showing charisma and vulnerability that reveal the real person behind the rapper, dealing with fame and violence. And when he returns in All Eyez on Me, even just in flashbacks, he brings that same presence audiences already associate with the rapper. Woolard instantly became the go-to depiction of the artist, which is rare in biopics — you see the same character in different contexts, and it all feels consistent.

2) Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown in Back To The Future & A Million Ways To Die In The West

You can’t talk about movies without bringing up Back to the Future, considering how huge an impact the trilogy had on pop culture. But that’s also thanks to its characters, and Doc Brown naturally stands out, always stealing the scene. Iconic, Christopher Lloyd made him impossible to forget — the eccentricity, the enthusiasm, and that wild energy are the character’s trademarks. And here’s something most people don’t know: in A Million Ways to Die in the West, Lloyd returns to the role, but in an almost parodic way. But you still recognize the essence of the character, and the joke works because of it. It’s not exactly the same character in the canon, but it’s a fun cameo and a nod for true movie fans, just like Foxx as Django.

1) Ralph Bellamy & Don Ameche As The Dukes in Trading Places & Coming to America

When you have the same director making different movies, sometimes you can have a little fun. That’s exactly what happened here: Ralph Bellamy and Don Ameche are secondary villains as the Dukes in Trading Places, but they steal every scene they’re in. Basically, they don’t just drive the plot — they’re hilarious, showing just how absurdly rich and snobby these guys can be. Then they pop up again in Coming to America, even if just briefly, keeping the same timing and comedic arrogance. It’s a pure easter egg, a nod to the first movie, linking the films like a shared universe. And it’s a great example of how the impact of certain characters often comes more from presence than screen time.

