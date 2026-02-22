7 Most Powerful Predator Weapons (And Badlands Appears Twice)

The Xenomorph has a built-in arsenal. It has a whip of a sharp tail, plenty of teeth, and a little mouth within a mouth that will extend and snap at you. Toss in some claws and agility and it’s a killing machine. But the Yautja is a killing machine, too. However, that’s primarily due to its literal arsenal of weaponry. They are a race who value nothing more than hunting, and they have the tools to do so. Even without the tools they’re formidable adversaries, with brute strength, but it’s undoubtedly their weapons (and tech like the cloaking device) that make them so deadly. And, today, we’re looking at the tools in their arsenal that you would least like to run up against, including some of the ones seen in Predator: Badlands (now streaming on Hulu and Disney+).

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, we’re only looking at Yautja weaponry that has been seen in the movies. That means no Blazer, a shoulder-mounted energy beam-spewing weapon that could clear out a saloon’s worth of threats with a single push of the button. That was only seen in the video game AvP: Extinction, as were the Fireliner, the Pred-Gun, the Killscreen Generator, and the Electroshock Missile Battery.

7) Plasma Bow

image courtesy of 20th century studios

One of Dek’s favorite toys in Predator: Badlands, the Plasma Bow is like any other bow and arrow in that you have to pull back string and let loose on the target. However, instead of a traditional arrow, it was a plasma arrow.

The main advantage to the Plasma Bow is that it didn’t seem to require ammo refills. You could just keep on shooting. The drawback is that, plasma or not, you’re still just shooting an arrow. It takes time to draw it back, which isn’t great when a beast is charging towards you.

6) Combistick

image courtesy of 20th century studios

The Combistick, seen in Predator 2, AvP, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, Prey, and Predator: Killer of Killers, works on several levels. On one hand, it’s an effective close-range sharp club and, on the long-range end of things, it’s a spear that, if thrown hard enough, and get through anything.

At the end of the day, though, it’s really just a spear. An advanced alien tech spear, sure, but just a spear, and that’s why it doesn’t rank any higher.

5) Shuriken

image courtesy of 20th century studios

The Smart Disc walked so the Shuriken could run. The latter is essentially a larger version with long, jagged teeth running out of it.

It’s mostly a long-range weapon, but the Shuriken (seen in both AvP movies as well as The Predator) is built with a tracking device inside. The Smart Disc had that, too, but with the long blades the Shuriken was inherently more deadly. However, ti also had a drawback in that it was harder to yank out of a wall. Even still, if you’re a Yautja, you have strength on your side, so that’s not too much of a problem.

4) Netgun

image courtesy of 20th century studios

If it came to points for inventiveness, the Netgun (seen in Predator 2, Alien vs. Predator, and Prey) would get the win. Even still, with us looking at strength, it gets a pretty high spot.

If this rapidly expanding net is fired at you, you’re not getting out. It’s going to wrap around you and continue to constrict until you’re diced. First it subdues you, then it destroys you.

3) Plasma Sword

image courtesy of 2oth century studios

The Plasma Sword is like the next entry in that it slices through absolutely anything as if it were never there. Flesh, a brick, a wall, a Xenomorph, it cuts through them all and, because it’s plasma instead of entirely metal, the weapon itself is usually unphased (the Kalisk broke the tip, but for the most part the weapon was fine).

But it really comes down to how good the Yautja is with this weapon. And, while he’s young, Dek is very, very good with it. He can use it to take on a self-regenerating kaiju-sized monster and get the best of it (until the re-generation, anyway).

2) Plasmacaster

image courtesy of 20th century studios

Of course we’re including the classic. Outside of his claws, the Plasmacaster was the weapon used by the Jungle Predator back in ’87.

It makes sense why this was his favorite, too, because it can blow a hole through Jesse Ventura, meaning it melted through a lot of muscle like it was butter. This weapon is shoulder-mounted, has impressive range, and can fire shot after shot. This is definitely one of the ones the Yautja most frequently go with, considering it was in the original film, Predator 2, Predators, The Predator, and Prey.

1) The Self-Destruct Device

image courtesy of 20th century studios

This is easily the most powerful weapon in the Yautja arsenal. It does have one big drawback, though, which is that it’s a last resort type of deal.

Once the Yautja starts typing in the code, he or she is accepting that the time is up. They’re going to die. But, without a doubt, so too is their adversary. Sure, Arnold Schwarzenegger somehow manages to outrun it, but it still results in an explosion big enough to create a Grand Canyon in the jungle.

